Gotham FC vs Angel City FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between Gotham FC and Angel City FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The in-form defending champions NJ/NY Gotham (5-2-3) welcome a struggling Angel City FC (3-5-2) side to open up this weekend's Saturday NWSL slate post-international break.

Saturday marks the first time the two sides will meet this season. Going into this weekend, Gotham FC currently sit in fifth place in the standings with 19 points, while Angel City are 11th with 11 points.

Prior to the international break, the visitors drew 0-0 against the San Diego Wave on May 23, while Gotham FC secured a 2-0 win over Bay FC on May 24, and will look to extend their current six-game unbeaten streak here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Angel City FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, June 8, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET/ 9:30 am PT Venue: Red Bull Arena

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Saturday, June 8, 2024, with kick-off at 12:30 pm ET/ 9:30 am PT for fans in the US.

How to watch NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Angel City FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Paramount+, CBS in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

NJ/NY Gotham FC team news

Gotham FC have no injury concerns ahead of their clash against Angel City on Saturday.

This season's club top-scorer, Ella Stevens, has fired four goals in the last three games, and she will look to continue her fine form in front of goal here.

NJ/NY Gotham FC possible XI: Berger; Bell, Hiatt, Nighswonger, Sonnett; Martin, Sheehan, Lavelle; González, Dunn, Stevens

Position Players Goalkeepers: Betos, Smith, McKinney, Berger Defenders: Bruninha, O'Hara, Edmonds, Martin, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Nighswonger, López Midfielders: Sonnett, Zerboni, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan, Farrelly Forwards: González, Williams, Dunn, Smith, Purce, Stengel, Stevens, Guðmundsdóttir

Angel City FC team news

Angel City just haven't seen the success under Becki Tweed last year translate into this campaign.

The injury to star defender Sarah Gorden surely didn't help the cause. Add the fact that they lost Amandine Henry and Paige Nielsen to transfers away in April.

Gorden is continuing to work back from a lower leg injury and is currently listed as day-to-day, which means Rookie Madison Curry will continue to fill in for the 2023 Iron Woman at centre-back alongside Megan Reid.

Angel City FC possible XI: Haracic; Reid, Curry, Spencer, Thompson; Fuller, Rodríguez, Nabet, Emslie, Thompson; Leroux

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schult, Isenhour, Stambaugh, Haračić, Anderson, Pérez Defenders: Riley, Gorden, Nielsen, Vignola, Randle, Eddy, Spencer, Mathias, Reid Midfielders: Ertz, Endo, Thompson, Camberos, Rodríguez, Dougherty Howard, Hammond, Nabet Forwards: Press, Leroux, Emslie, Le Bihan, Johnson, Bright

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/07/23 NJ/NY Gotham FC 0-0 Angel City FC NWSL 27/03/23 Angel City FC 1-2 NJ/NY Gotham FC NWSL 29/08/22 NJ/NY Gotham FC 1-3 Angel City FC NWSL 30/05/22 Angel City FC 0-1 NJ/NY Gotham FC NWSL

Useful links