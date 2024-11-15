How to watch today's Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Warriors vs Grizzlies NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Memphis Grizzlies (7-5) head to the Chase Center to do battle with the Golden State Warriors (9-2) on Friday night.

The Grizzlies head into this matchup after a 128-123 road loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Before this setback, Memphis had strung together three straight victories, defeating the Lakers 131-114, the Washington Wizards 128-104, and dominating the Portland Trail Blazers 134-89. However, their defense faltered at Crypto.com Arena in LA.

The Warriors kicked off their NBA Cup journey last Tuesday with a narrow 120-117 win over the Dallas Mavericks. This marked their second consecutive victory, following a 127-116 triumph over the Oklahoma City Thunder the previous Sunday.

Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies in a highly anticipated NBA game on Friday, November 15, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT, at Chase Center in San Francisco, CA.

Date Friday, November 15, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, CA

How to watch Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies live on:

National TV : ESPN

: ESPN Local TV channels: FDSN SE (MEM), NBCSBA, TSN

FDSN SE (MEM), NBCSBA, TSN Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to Golden State Warriors vs Memphis Grizzlies play-by-play commentary on radio

Golden State Warriors team news & key performers

Stephen Curry has been on fire for the Warriors, following a 36-point game against Oklahoma City with a 37-point performance against Dallas. Curry scored Golden State’s last 12 points, helping them hold off the Mavericks as Klay Thompson made his return to Chase Center. The Warriors sank just 14 of their 41 three-point tries but excelled on the boards, tallying 18 offensive rebounds, and pressured Dallas with 13 steals.

Memphis Grizzlies team news & key performers

The Grizzlies allowed the Lakers to connect on 20 of their 41 three-point shots. Despite outscoring Los Angeles 58-36 in the paint, Memphis couldn’t secure the win. They managed to hit just 12 of their 33 shots from beyond the arc, with Jaren Jackson Jr. leading the team by putting up 29 points and grabbing seven rebounds.

Ja Morant has missed three consecutive games due to a hip injury and remains week-to-week. Filling in, Scotty Pippen Jr. has taken charge of Memphis' offense, averaging 12.3 points and 6.2 assists over 12 games, including three starts.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 21/03/24 Golden State Warriors 137-116 Memphis Grizzlies NBA 03/02/24 Memphis Grizzlies 101-121 Golden State Warriors NBA 16/01/24 Memphis Grizzlies 116-107 Golden State Warriors NBA 19/03/23 Memphis Grizzlies 133-119 Golden State Warriors NBA 10/03/23 Memphis Grizzlies 131-110 Golden State Warriors NBA

