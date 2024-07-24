Godoy Cruz vs River Plate: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Godoy Cruz and River Plate, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Estadio Malvinas Argentinas will be the venue as Godoy Cruz face off against River Plate in the game week 7 of the Argentine Primera Division on Wednesday.

El Expreso head to this fixture after their four-game unbeaten streak ended with a 3-0 defeat to Racing Club, leaving them near the bottom of the league standings following a three-point deduction earlier in the season.

The visitors, now in seventh position, is hoping to rebound from a 2-2 draw with Lanus, when they equalized late in the game. Historically, Godoy Cruz has struggled against River Plate, losing seven of their past nine matchups, however, they have won two of the last three.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Godoy Cruz vs River Plate kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, July 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:30 pm ET/ 3:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Malvinas Argentinas

The Liga Profesional Argentina match between Godoy Cruz and River Plate will be played at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas in Mendoza, Argentina.

It will kick off at 6:30 pm PT / 3:30 pm ET on Wednesday, July 24, in the United States (US).

How to watch Godoy Cruz vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the match between Godoy Cruz and River Plate is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Paramount+ and Fanatiz.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

RELATED:

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Godoy Cruz team news

Juan Cejas was sidelined for Godoy Cruz's last match due to injury and is anticipated to miss Wednesday's game as well.

The hosts will be without Tomas Pozzo and Braian Salvareschi, both of whom are dealing with knee injuries.

Godoy Cruz possible XI: Petroli; Luciano, Rasmussen, Barrios, Arce; Poggi, Leyes, Fernandez; Barrea, Pino, Altamira.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Petroli, Ramírez Defenders: Galdames, Luciano, Rasmussen, Pereyra, Barrios, Arce, Salvareschi, Butti, Ardiles Midfielders: Abrego, Poggi, Fernández, Pozzo, Leyes, Altamira, Santiago, Moreyra, Pascual Forwards: Rodríguez, Badaloni, Cejas, Cingolani, Barrea, Pino, Ulariaga

River Plate team news

Miguel Borja made a significant impact off the bench for River Plate in their last match, scoring twice, and he is likely to earn a spot back in the starting lineup for the upcoming game.

Gonzalo Martinez will definitely be absent for the away side, having not played since December.

River Plate possible XI: Ledesma; Simon, Gattoni, P. Diaz, E. Diaz; Biafore, Aliendro, Mastantuono, Lanzini; Solari, Borja.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Armani, Ledesma, Lavagnino, Beltran Defenders: Boselli, Gattoni, E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, Carboni, P. Diaz, Casco Midfielders: Fonseca, Kranevitter, Lanzini, Martinez, Echeverri, Villagra Forwards: Bareiro, Borja, Colidio, Ruberto, Solari, Subiabre

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competitions 13/03/23 River Plate 3-0 Godoy Cruz Liga Profesional de Fútbol 11/07/22 River Plate 0-2 Godoy Cruz Liga Profesional de Fútbol 08/08/21 Godoy Cruz 2-1 River Plate Liga Profesional de Fútbol 21/03/21 Godoy Cruz 1-6 River Plate Copa de la Liga Profesional 06/12/20 River Plate 3-1 Godoy Cruz Copa de la Liga Profesional

Useful links