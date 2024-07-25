This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Lea Schuller Germany Women 2023Getty
Summer Olympics
team-logo
Stade Orange Velodrome
team-logo
watch with free trial on fubo
Abhinav Sharma

Germany Women vs Australia Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Summer OlympicsGermany vs AustraliaGermanyAustralia

How to watch the Summer Olympics Women's match between Germany and Australia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Germany Women will kick off their Summer Olympics campaign with a group game against Australia Women at the Stade De Marseille on Thursday.

The Germans have often been one of the strongest sides in the women's game but they failed to qualify for the 2020 Olympics.

They are currently ranked fourth in the world and will be expected to compete as they kick off against an Australian side that lost the bronze medal match to the United States three years ago.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Germany W vs Australia W kick-off time

Date:Thursday, July 25, 2024,
Kick-off time:1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
Venue:Stade De Marseille

The match will be played at the Stade De Marseille on Thursday, July 25, with kick-off at 1:00 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Germany W vs Australia W online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here
PeacockWatch here

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Universo, Peacock and DirecTV Stream in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Germany W team news

The 2016 gold-medal winners head into the tournament with an interim head coach in the dugout with Horst Hrubesch taking charge of DFB-Frauenteam. They come into this contest on the back of a 4-0 hammering of Austria in their most recent warm-up match last week.

They still have some world-class stars in their squad, most notably their 139-cap captain, Alexandra Popp.

Germany Women possible XI: Berger; Gwinn, Hendrich, Schulze, Linder; Brand, Senss, Nusken, Buhl; Freigang, Schuller.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ann-Katrin Berger, Merle Frohms
Defenders:Sara Doorsoun, Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering, Kathrin Hendrich, Sarai Linder, Bibiane Schulze Solano
Midfielders:Jule Brand, Klara Bühl, Vivien Endemann, Laura Freigang, Sydney Lohmann
Forwards:Sjoeke Nüsken, Lena Oberdorf, Alexandra Popp, Lea Schüller, Elisa Senß

Australia W team news

The massive pre-tournament news coming out of the Australian camp is that their skipper, and arguably best player, Chelsea star Sam Kerr remains unavailable due to injury. That will mean a lot of the goalscoring responsibility for Tony Gustavsson's side will fall onto the shoulders of Caitlin Foord.

Australia Women possible XI: Arnold; Carpenter, Kennedy, Hunt, Catley; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Foord; Vine, Fowler.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Arnold, Micah, Williams
Defenders:Catley, Hunt, Kennedy, Carpenter, Polkinghorne, Torpey, Grant*, Nevin
Midfielders:Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Fowler, Wheeler, Yallop, van Egmond
Forwards:Foord, Raso, Heyman, Vine, Freier

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchResult
10/04/21Germany 5-2 AustraliaInt. Friendly Games, Women
07/08/16Germany 2-2 AustraliaOlympic Games Women
28/10/10Germany 2-1 AustraliaInt. Friendly Games, Women

Useful links

Advertisement