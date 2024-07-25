Germany Women vs Australia Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Germany Women will kick off their Summer Olympics campaign with a group game against Australia Women at the Stade De Marseille on Thursday.
The Germans have often been one of the strongest sides in the women's game but they failed to qualify for the 2020 Olympics.
They are currently ranked fourth in the world and will be expected to compete as they kick off against an Australian side that lost the bronze medal match to the United States three years ago.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Germany W vs Australia W kick-off time
|Date:
|Thursday, July 25, 2024,
|Kick-off time:
|1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT
|Venue:
|Stade De Marseille
The match will be played at the Stade De Marseille on Thursday, July 25, with kick-off at 1:00 pm ET for fans in the US.
How to watch Germany W vs Australia W online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, Universo, Peacock and DirecTV Stream in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Germany W team news
The 2016 gold-medal winners head into the tournament with an interim head coach in the dugout with Horst Hrubesch taking charge of DFB-Frauenteam. They come into this contest on the back of a 4-0 hammering of Austria in their most recent warm-up match last week.
They still have some world-class stars in their squad, most notably their 139-cap captain, Alexandra Popp.
Germany Women possible XI: Berger; Gwinn, Hendrich, Schulze, Linder; Brand, Senss, Nusken, Buhl; Freigang, Schuller.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ann-Katrin Berger, Merle Frohms
|Defenders:
|Sara Doorsoun, Giulia Gwinn, Marina Hegering, Kathrin Hendrich, Sarai Linder, Bibiane Schulze Solano
|Midfielders:
|Jule Brand, Klara Bühl, Vivien Endemann, Laura Freigang, Sydney Lohmann
|Forwards:
|Sjoeke Nüsken, Lena Oberdorf, Alexandra Popp, Lea Schüller, Elisa Senß
Australia W team news
The massive pre-tournament news coming out of the Australian camp is that their skipper, and arguably best player, Chelsea star Sam Kerr remains unavailable due to injury. That will mean a lot of the goalscoring responsibility for Tony Gustavsson's side will fall onto the shoulders of Caitlin Foord.
Australia Women possible XI: Arnold; Carpenter, Kennedy, Hunt, Catley; Raso, Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Foord; Vine, Fowler.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Arnold, Micah, Williams
|Defenders:
|Catley, Hunt, Kennedy, Carpenter, Polkinghorne, Torpey, Grant*, Nevin
|Midfielders:
|Gorry, Cooney-Cross, Fowler, Wheeler, Yallop, van Egmond
|Forwards:
|Foord, Raso, Heyman, Vine, Freier
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Result
|10/04/21
|Germany 5-2 Australia
|Int. Friendly Games, Women
|07/08/16
|Germany 2-2 Australia
|Olympic Games Women
|28/10/10
|Germany 2-1 Australia
|Int. Friendly Games, Women