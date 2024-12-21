How to watch today's Genoa vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Genoa and Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli will aim to reclaim the top spot on the Serie A standings table at least until Sunday when Antonio Conte's men take on Genoa at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris on Saturday.

Gli Azzurri bounced back from consecutive defeats in all competitions with a 3-1 league win at Udinese, while Genoa seek to return to winning ways following back-to-back goalless draws against Torino and AC Milan.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Genoa vs Napoli kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Stadio Luigi Ferraris

The Serie A match between Genoa and Napoli will be played at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris in Genova, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, December 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Genoa team news

As for the hosts, Koni De Winter, Jeff Ekhator, Caleb Ekuban, Junior Messias and Ruslan Malinovskyi all remain confined to the treatment room.

Besides, Mario Balotelli is a doubt due to illness, while Andrea Pinamonti should lead the line.

Napoli team news

Conte will remain without Khvicha Kvratskhelia and Alessandro Buongiorno due to injury concerns, while Pasquale Mazzocchi and Michael Folorunsho are doubtful.

One of Rafa Marin or Juan Jesus should cover up for Boungiorno at the back, while David Neres is in line to replace Kvaratskhelia on the left side.

Meanwhile, Frank Anguissa could return in midfield after recovering from an illness, with Romelu Lukaku featuring at the tip of the attack.

