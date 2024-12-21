+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
Stadio Luigi Ferraris
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Genoa vs Napoli Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Genoa and Napoli, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli will aim to reclaim the top spot on the Serie A standings table at least until Sunday when Antonio Conte's men take on Genoa at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris on Saturday.

Gli Azzurri bounced back from consecutive defeats in all competitions with a 3-1 league win at Udinese, while Genoa seek to return to winning ways following back-to-back goalless draws against Torino and AC Milan.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Genoa vs Napoli online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Genoa and Napoli will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Genoa vs Napoli kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A
The Serie A match between Genoa and Napoli will be played at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris in Genova, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, December 21, in the US.

Team news & squads

Genoa vs SSC Napoli Probable lineups

4-3-3

Formation

4-3-3

1
N. Leali
20
S. Sabelli
22
J. Vasquez
3
A. Caricol
13
M. Bani
2
M. Thorsby
32
M. Frendrup
47
M. Badelj
23
F. Miretti
19
A. Pinamonti
59
A. Zanoli
1
A. Meret
5
J. Jesus
22
G. Di Lorenzo
17
M. Olivera
13
A. Rrahmani
8
S. McTominay
68
S. Lobotka
99
A. Zambo Anguissa
21
M. Politano
7
David Neres
11
R. Lukaku

4-3-3

  • Patrick Vieira

  • Antonio Conte

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Genoa team news

As for the hosts, Koni De Winter, Jeff Ekhator, Caleb Ekuban, Junior Messias and Ruslan Malinovskyi all remain confined to the treatment room.

Besides, Mario Balotelli is a doubt due to illness, while Andrea Pinamonti should lead the line.

Napoli team news

Conte will remain without Khvicha Kvratskhelia and Alessandro Buongiorno due to injury concerns, while Pasquale Mazzocchi and Michael Folorunsho are doubtful.

One of Rafa Marin or Juan Jesus should cover up for Boungiorno at the back, while David Neres is in line to replace Kvaratskhelia on the left side.

Meanwhile, Frank Anguissa could return in midfield after recovering from an illness, with Romelu Lukaku featuring at the tip of the attack.

Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/3
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Head-to-Head Record

GEN

Last 5 matches

NAP

1

Win

2

Draws

2

Wins

6

Goals scored

9
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Standings

Useful links

