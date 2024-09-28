How to watch today's Genoa vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Juventus will be aiming to register their first Serie A win this month when they make the trip to Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris where Thiago Motta's men will take on Genoa on Saturday.
Although Juve are unbeaten for 14 league games, they come into this game on the back of three consecutive goalless draws against Roma, Empoli and Napoli in Serie amid a 3-1 victory over PSV in the Champions League.
On the other hand, Genoa suffered a Coppa Italia exit after losing 5-6 on penalties to Sampdoria in the second road in the midweek, with Alberto Gilardino's side enduring a 2-0 league loss at Venezia before that.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Genoa and Juventus will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), FOX Deportes, CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.
Genoa vs Juventus kick-off time & stadium
The Serie A match between Genoa and Juventus will be played at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy.
It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, September 27, in the US.
Team news & squads
Genoa team news
With former Juve defender Koni De Winter lined up at the back, Juventus-owned midfielder Fabio Miretti is also likely to be available for selection after recovering from his setback.
Vitinha and Andrea Pinamonti are expected to feature in attack.
Caleb Ekuban, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Junior Messias and Ruslan Malinovskyi are sidelined through injuries.
Genoa possible XI: Gollini; De Winter, Bani, Vasquez; Sabelli, Thorsby, Badelj, Frendrup, Martin; Vitinha, Pinamonti.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Leali, Sommariva, Gollini, Stolz
|Defenders:
|Martin, De Winter, Bani, Vogliacco, Sabelli, Vasquez, Marcandalli, Matturro, Zanoli, Ahanor
|Midfielders:
|Thorsby, Bohinen, Miretti, Frendrup, Badelj, Kasa, Accornero, Masini
|Forwards:
|Vitinha, Gudmundsoon, Ekhator, Ankeye
Juventus team news
Given Federico Gatti's return to full fitness, one of Pierre Kalulu or Nicolo Savona is likely to make way in the XI.
Having scored two goals in five games, Dusan Vlahovic is set to lead the line, while Bremer marshals the backline.
Arkadiusz Milik is ruled out due to injury; with Francisco Conceicao doubtful to be handed a start.
Juventus possible XI: Di Gregorio; Savona, Gatti, Bremer, Cambiaso; Locatelli; Gonzalez, Thuram, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Vlahovic.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Di Gregorio, Perin, Pinsoglio
|Defenders:
|Bremer, Gatti, Danilo, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Cabal, Savona, Rouhi
|Midfielders:
|Locatelli, Koopmeiners, McKennie, Adzic, Melo, Thuram, Fagioli, Luiz
|Forwards:
|Conceicao, Vlahovic, Yildiz, Gonzalez, Weah, Mbangula
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Genoa and Juventus across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 17, 2024
|Juventus 0-0 Genoa
|Serie A
|December 15, 2023
|Genoa 1-1 Juventus
|Serie A
|May 6, 2022
|Genoa 2-1 Juventus
|Serie A
|December 5, 2021
|Juventus 2-0 Genoa
|Serie A
|April 11, 2021
|Juventus 3-1 Genoa
|Serie A