How to watch today's Genoa vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Genoa and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will be aiming to register their first Serie A win this month when they make the trip to Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris where Thiago Motta's men will take on Genoa on Saturday.

Although Juve are unbeaten for 14 league games, they come into this game on the back of three consecutive goalless draws against Roma, Empoli and Napoli in Serie amid a 3-1 victory over PSV in the Champions League.

On the other hand, Genoa suffered a Coppa Italia exit after losing 5-6 on penalties to Sampdoria in the second road in the midweek, with Alberto Gilardino's side enduring a 2-0 league loss at Venezia before that.

How to watch Genoa vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Genoa and Juventus will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), FOX Deportes, CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Genoa vs Juventus kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 am PT / 12 pm ET Venue: Luigi Ferraris

The Serie A match between Genoa and Juventus will be played at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, September 27, in the US.

Team news & squads

Genoa team news

With former Juve defender Koni De Winter lined up at the back, Juventus-owned midfielder Fabio Miretti is also likely to be available for selection after recovering from his setback.

Vitinha and Andrea Pinamonti are expected to feature in attack.

Caleb Ekuban, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Junior Messias and Ruslan Malinovskyi are sidelined through injuries.

Genoa possible XI: Gollini; De Winter, Bani, Vasquez; Sabelli, Thorsby, Badelj, Frendrup, Martin; Vitinha, Pinamonti.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leali, Sommariva, Gollini, Stolz Defenders: Martin, De Winter, Bani, Vogliacco, Sabelli, Vasquez, Marcandalli, Matturro, Zanoli, Ahanor Midfielders: Thorsby, Bohinen, Miretti, Frendrup, Badelj, Kasa, Accornero, Masini Forwards: Vitinha, Gudmundsoon, Ekhator, Ankeye

Juventus team news

Given Federico Gatti's return to full fitness, one of Pierre Kalulu or Nicolo Savona is likely to make way in the XI.

Having scored two goals in five games, Dusan Vlahovic is set to lead the line, while Bremer marshals the backline.

Arkadiusz Milik is ruled out due to injury; with Francisco Conceicao doubtful to be handed a start.

Juventus possible XI: Di Gregorio; Savona, Gatti, Bremer, Cambiaso; Locatelli; Gonzalez, Thuram, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Vlahovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Di Gregorio, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders: Bremer, Gatti, Danilo, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Cabal, Savona, Rouhi Midfielders: Locatelli, Koopmeiners, McKennie, Adzic, Melo, Thuram, Fagioli, Luiz Forwards: Conceicao, Vlahovic, Yildiz, Gonzalez, Weah, Mbangula

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Genoa and Juventus across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 17, 2024 Juventus 0-0 Genoa Serie A December 15, 2023 Genoa 1-1 Juventus Serie A May 6, 2022 Genoa 2-1 Juventus Serie A December 5, 2021 Juventus 2-0 Genoa Serie A April 11, 2021 Juventus 3-1 Genoa Serie A

