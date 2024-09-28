+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Serie A
Stadio Luigi Ferraris
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Genoa vs Juventus Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie AGenoaJuventusGenoa vs Juventus

How to watch the Serie A match between Genoa and Juventus, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Juventus will be aiming to register their first Serie A win this month when they make the trip to Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris where Thiago Motta's men will take on Genoa on Saturday.

Although Juve are unbeaten for 14 league games, they come into this game on the back of three consecutive goalless draws against Roma, Empoli and Napoli in Serie amid a 3-1 victory over PSV in the Champions League.

On the other hand, Genoa suffered a Coppa Italia exit after losing 5-6 on penalties to Sampdoria in the second road in the midweek, with Alberto Gilardino's side enduring a 2-0 league loss at Venezia before that.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Genoa vs Juventus online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Genoa and Juventus will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), FOX Deportes, CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Genoa vs Juventus kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 27, 2024
Kick-off time:9 am PT / 12 pm ET
Venue:Luigi Ferraris

The Serie A match between Genoa and Juventus will be played at Stadio Comunale Luigi Ferraris in Genoa, Italy.

It will kick off at 9 am PT / 12 pm ET on Saturday, September 27, in the US.

Team news & squads

Genoa team news

With former Juve defender Koni De Winter lined up at the back, Juventus-owned midfielder Fabio Miretti is also likely to be available for selection after recovering from his setback.

Vitinha and Andrea Pinamonti are expected to feature in attack.

Caleb Ekuban, Brooke Norton-Cuffy, Junior Messias and Ruslan Malinovskyi are sidelined through injuries.

Genoa possible XI: Gollini; De Winter, Bani, Vasquez; Sabelli, Thorsby, Badelj, Frendrup, Martin; Vitinha, Pinamonti.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Leali, Sommariva, Gollini, Stolz
Defenders:Martin, De Winter, Bani, Vogliacco, Sabelli, Vasquez, Marcandalli, Matturro, Zanoli, Ahanor
Midfielders:Thorsby, Bohinen, Miretti, Frendrup, Badelj, Kasa, Accornero, Masini
Forwards:Vitinha, Gudmundsoon, Ekhator, Ankeye

Juventus team news

Given Federico Gatti's return to full fitness, one of Pierre Kalulu or Nicolo Savona is likely to make way in the XI.

Having scored two goals in five games, Dusan Vlahovic is set to lead the line, while Bremer marshals the backline.

Arkadiusz Milik is ruled out due to injury; with Francisco Conceicao doubtful to be handed a start.

Juventus possible XI: Di Gregorio; Savona, Gatti, Bremer, Cambiaso; Locatelli; Gonzalez, Thuram, Koopmeiners, Yildiz; Vlahovic.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Di Gregorio, Perin, Pinsoglio
Defenders:Bremer, Gatti, Danilo, Kalulu, Cambiaso, Cabal, Savona, Rouhi
Midfielders:Locatelli, Koopmeiners, McKennie, Adzic, Melo, Thuram, Fagioli, Luiz
Forwards:Conceicao, Vlahovic, Yildiz, Gonzalez, Weah, Mbangula

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Genoa and Juventus across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 17, 2024Juventus 0-0 GenoaSerie A
December 15, 2023Genoa 1-1 JuventusSerie A
May 6, 2022Genoa 2-1 JuventusSerie A
December 5, 2021Juventus 2-0 GenoaSerie A
April 11, 2021Juventus 3-1 GenoaSerie A

