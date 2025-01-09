+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Craven Cottage
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Fulham vs Watford FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

FA CupFulhamWatfordFulham vs Watford

How to watch the FA Cup match between Fulham and Watford, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fulham will play hosts to Championship side Watford in a FA Cup third-round encounter at Craven Cottage on Thursday.

On an eight-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, but Fulham have drawn six of those. On the other hand, Watford are coming off a three-game losing run in the second tier of English football.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Fulham vs Watford online - TV channels & live streams

ESPN+Watch here

In the United States (US), the FA Cup match between Fulham and Watford will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Fulham vs Watford kick-off time

Craven Cottage

The FA Cup match between Fulham and Watford will be played at Craven Cottage in London, England.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Thursday, January 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Injuries and Suspensions

  • No sidelined players

Fulham team news

The Cottagers manager Marco Silva will look to make a few changes for the cup, with the likes of Jorge Cuenca and Ryan Sessegnon pushing for starts, especially in case of a four-man backline as opposed to the usual three at the back.

Reiss Nelson, Kenny Tete and Harrison Reed are sidelined through injuries, but Sander Berge could mark his return from an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Emile Smith Rowe will be fancying his chances of joining Adama Traore and Rodrigo Muniz in attack.

Watford team news

With goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann sustaining an ankle ligament injury last time out, Jonathan Bond should deputise in between the sticks.

Tom Dele-Bashiru remains a doubt due to a knee concern, but Imran Louza and Angelo Ogbonna could be in line for starts after recovering from an illness and a hamstring problem respectively.

Jeremy Ngakia can continue at left wing-back, while Ryan Porteous, Moussa Sissoko, Tom Ince and Vakoun Issouf Bayo are all in contention to feature in the XI.

Form

FUL
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

WAT
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/10
Games over 2.5 goals
5/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Head-to-Head Record

FUL

Last 5 matches

WAT

0

Wins

2

Draws

3

Wins

2

Goals scored

11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Standings

