How to watch today's Fulham vs Watford FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Fulham will play hosts to Championship side Watford in a FA Cup third-round encounter at Craven Cottage on Thursday.

On an eight-game unbeaten run in the Premier League, but Fulham have drawn six of those. On the other hand, Watford are coming off a three-game losing run in the second tier of English football.

How to watch Fulham vs Watford online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the FA Cup match between Fulham and Watford will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Fulham vs Watford kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Craven Cottage

The FA Cup match between Fulham and Watford will be played at Craven Cottage in London, England.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Thursday, January 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Fulham team news

The Cottagers manager Marco Silva will look to make a few changes for the cup, with the likes of Jorge Cuenca and Ryan Sessegnon pushing for starts, especially in case of a four-man backline as opposed to the usual three at the back.

Reiss Nelson, Kenny Tete and Harrison Reed are sidelined through injuries, but Sander Berge could mark his return from an ankle injury.

Meanwhile, Emile Smith Rowe will be fancying his chances of joining Adama Traore and Rodrigo Muniz in attack.

Watford team news

With goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann sustaining an ankle ligament injury last time out, Jonathan Bond should deputise in between the sticks.

Tom Dele-Bashiru remains a doubt due to a knee concern, but Imran Louza and Angelo Ogbonna could be in line for starts after recovering from an illness and a hamstring problem respectively.

Jeremy Ngakia can continue at left wing-back, while Ryan Porteous, Moussa Sissoko, Tom Ince and Vakoun Issouf Bayo are all in contention to feature in the XI.

