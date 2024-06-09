France vs Canada: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly between France and Canada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

France and Canada will engage in an international friendly tie at Matmut Atlantique on Sunday.

While Les Bleus conclude their preparations for the Euro 2024, Les Rogues are set to play their final preparatory match ahead of their Copa America 2024 campaign.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

France vs Canada kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:15 pm EST Venue: Matmut Atlantique

The international friendly between France and Canada will be played at Matmut Atlantique in Bordeaux, France.

It will kick off at 3:15 pm EST on Sunday, June 9, in the United States (US).

How to watch France vs Canada online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the international friendly between France and Canada is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and Fox Soccer Plus.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

France team news

In a worry ahead of the Euros, Dayot Upamecano picked up a thigh problem in Wednesday's 3-0 win over Luxembourg.

Head coach Didier Deschamps will refrain from risking the Bayern Munich defender on Sunday with further updates awaited, while William Saliba will partner Ibrahima Konate at the back.

N'Golo Kante replaces the injured Aurelien Tchouameni.

France possible XI: Maignan; Kounde, Saliba, Konate, Hernandez; Rabiot, Kante; Dembele, Griezmann, Mbappe; Thuram.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Maignan, Areola, Samba Defenders: Pavard, Mendy, Kounde, Clauss, Hernandez, Konate Midfielders: Camavinga, Tchouameni, Kante, Rabiot, Zaire-Emery, Fofana Forwards: Griezmann, Giroud, Mbappe, Dembele, Kolo Muani, Thuram, Coman, Barcola

Canada team news

Alphonso Davies is set for another start at left-back, but Alistair Johnston sustained a knock in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Netherlands.

One of Richie Laryea and Dominick Zator should fill in for Johnston, while Lille's Jonathan David and Mallorca's Cyle Larin line up in attack.

Canada possible XI: St. Clair; Laryea, Miller, Cornelius, Davies; Buchanan, Eustaquio, Kone, Hoilett; David, Larin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crepeau, St Clair, McGill Defenders: Laryea, Davies, Miller, Cornelius, Bombito, Zator, De Fougerolles, Hiebert Midfielders: Osorio, Piette, Eustaquio, Kone, Choiniere Forwards: Larin, Hoilett, David, Buchanan, Millar, Brym, Ugbo, Shaffelburg, Bair, Oluwaseyi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between France and Canada across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 1, 1986 Canada 0-1 France FIFA World Cup

