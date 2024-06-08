Adam Wharton, Johan Bakayoko and each Euro 2024 team's potential breakout star

The tournament in Germany will provide a platform for some lesser-known stars to make a name for themselves

With Euro 2024 almost upon us, the 24 participating nations' squads are taking shape as some key decisions are made before the tournament kicks off on Friday, June 14. There will be a plethora of established stars on show, as well as a host of youngsters who have staked their claim to a seat on the plane to Germany.

But what of those lesser-known names who have been around the block but are yet to fully fulfil their potential and command the spotlight? Across the two dozen squads, there are plenty of players who will view the European Championship as a chance to make a name for themselves, kickstart their career or, perhaps, earn a transfer.

With that in mind, here are GOAL's picks for each Euro 2024 team's potential breakout star...