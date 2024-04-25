Fortaleza vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Fortaleza and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It is a clash of the top two sides in Group D of the Copa Sudamericana when Fortaleza host Boca Juniors at Arena Castelão on Thursday evening.

Both sides look on course to secure their passage into the knockout stages of the competition and will be looking to preserve their unbeaten statuses in this one.

Fortaleza come into this clash in scintillating form, having won the first two games with a combined score-line of 7-0. They should be confident of securing the top spot in the group by the end of the group stage campaign. Boca Juniors, meanwhile, are sitting in second place in the Group D standings and can leapfrog the hosts into top spot with a win here.

Fortaleza vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue: Arena Castelão

How to watch Fortaleza vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

The clash will be available to watch on Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect in the US.

Team news & squads

Fortaleza team news

The hosts come into this clash off the back of 5-0 thrashing of Altos in Copa do Nordeste, with strikes from Marinho, Kevin Andrare and Yago Pikachu earning Fortaleza the thumping win last time out.

Veteran striker Juan Martín Lucero was a standout performer for the Brazilians in Serie A last season, with nine goals from 23 starts. He has already scored twice in this season's Copa Sudamericana campaign.

Fortaleza possible XI: Ricardo; Tinga, Britez, Titi; Pikachu, Pochettino, Welison, Hercules, Pacheco; Machuca, Lucero.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Santos, Ricardo, Kozlinski Defenders: Kuscevic, Jonatan, Tinga, Pacheco, Titi, Brítez, Lara, Dudu, Cardona, Geilson, Silva, Barbosa Midfielders: Marinho, Pikachu, Andrade, Pochettino, Machuca, Calebe, Rocha, Hércules, Luquinhas, Martínez, Welison, Rossetto, Sasha, Augusto, Rodrigues, Amorim, Rosa, Cunha Forwards: Lopes, Lucero, Moisés, Kayzer, Leal, Tavinho

Boca Juniors team news

Boca Juniors' medical room is close to being overwhelmed ahead of a midweek trip to Brazil, with the likes of Edinson Cavani (muscle), Angel Anselmino (hamstring) and Mauricio Benitez (groin) sidelined until early May, while Exequiel Zeballos is out until mid-June.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Advincula, Lema, Figal, Saracchi; Campuzano, Fernandez; Zenon, Medina, Janson; Merentiel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Brey, García Defenders: Advíncula, Rojo, Fabra, Blanco, Saracchi, Valentini, Figal, Weigandt, Blondel, Lema Midfielders: Medina, Fernández, Campuzano, Bullaude, Taborda, Fernández, Ramírez Forwards: Cavani, Benedetto, Zeballos, Merentiel, Langoni, Zenón, Janson, Briasco

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams in all competitions.

