How to watch today's Fluminense vs Gremio Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Fluminense and Gremio, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defending Copa Libertadores champions Fluminense are at risk of elimination when they familiar foes Gremio in the second leg round of 16 game at the Maracana on Tuesday.

Fluzao lost the opening leg tie 2-1 last week and Gremio can face either San Lorenzo or Atletico Mineiro in the quarters if they avoid defeat here.

Fluminense vs Gremio kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET Venue: Maracana

The Copa Libertadores round of 16 second leg match between Fluminense and Gremio will be played at the Maracana Stadium - officially known as Estadio Journalista Mario Filho - in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Tuesday, August 20, in the United States (US).

How to watch Fluminense vs Gremio online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Libertadores round of 16 second leg match between Fluminense and Gremio will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

Team news & squads

Fluminense team news

Flu boss Mano Menezes would remain without the likes of German Cano, Diogo Barbosa, Matheus Martinelli, Marquinhos and Marcelo through injuries.

Lima, who scored in the opening leg last week, may start on the bench once again. John Kennedy is expected to start upfront.

Fluminense possible XI: Fabio; Xavier, Silva, Santos, Esquerdinha; Andre, Matinelli; Arias, Ganso, Keno; Kennedy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alves, Fabio, Eudes Defenders: Xavier, Silva, Ignacio, Andrade, Guga, Carlos, Manoel, Calegari, Justen Midfielders: Andre, Alexsander, Ganso, Nonato, Augusto, Pires, Arthur, Santos, Melo, Terans, Lima, Bernal Forwards: Kennedy, Keno, Lucumi, Lele, Elias, Arias, Isaac, Serna

Gremio team news

Defender Rodrigo Ely is suspended on account of his sending off in the first leg tie, while Jhonata Robert, Andre and Mayk are unlikely to be available due to their respective issues.

Reinaldo bagged the goals last time out in the fixture and should be involved in the XI, with Martin Braithwaite leading the line.

Gremio possible XI: Marchesin; Pedro, Martins, Jemerson, Reinaldo; Villasanti, Dodi; Pavon, Cristaldo, Soteldo; Braithwaite.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grando, Cabral, Scheibig, Caique Defenders: Fabio, Geromel, Kannemann, Reinaldo, Pedro, Jemerson, Caio, Martins, Nata Midfielders: Cristaldo, Monsalve, Nathan, Edenilson, Dodi, Villasanti, Pepe, Ronald, Queiroz, Mila Forwards: Soteldo, Arezo, Aravena, Costa, Pavon, Braithwaite, Fernandes, Nunes

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Fluminense and Gremio across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 13, 2024 Gremio 2-1 Fluminense Copa Libertadores June 30, 2024 Gremio 1-0 Fluminense Brasileirao December 6, 2023 Fluminense 2-3 Gremio Brasileirao August 13, 2023 Gremio 2-1 Fluminense Brasileirao November 9, 2021 Gremio 1-0 Fluminense Brasileirao

