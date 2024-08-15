How to watch today's Flamengo vs Bolivar Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Flamengo and Bolivar, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Flamengo will welcome Bolivar at the Maracana for a Copa Libertadores round of 16 first-leg tie on Thursday.

Rubro-Negro are on a winless run of three games in all competitions after a 1-1 draw with Palmeiras in Brasileirao, taking on the Bolivian side who are seeking their fourth straight competitive win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Flamengo vs Bolivar kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET Venue: Maracana

The Copa Libertadores match between Flamengo and Bolivar will be played at Estadio do Maracana - officially named Estadio Journalista Mario Filho - in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Thursday, August 15, in the United States (US).

How to watch Flamengo vs Bolivar online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Libertadores match between Flamengo and Bolivar will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect and Tubi.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

The hosts will remain without the services of right-back Guillermo Varela and forward Everton on account of hip and Achilles injuries, respectively.

Head coach Tite will once again bank on Pedro to deliver the goods in front of goal.

Flamengo possible XI: Rossi; Franca, Bruno, Pereira, Lucas; Pulgar, Allan; Araujo, Arrascaeta, Gerson, Pedro.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rossi, Cunha Defenders: Ortiz, Pereira, Lucas, Bruno, Vina, Luiz, Cleiton, Wesley Midfielders: Pulgar, Gerson, De la Cruz, De Arrascaeta, Allan, Hugo, Jesus, E. Araujo Forwards: L. Araujo, Pedro, Carlinhos, Henrique, Barbosa

Bolivar team news

Club Bolivar boss Flavio Robatto is expected to have a full-strength squad at his disposal, although the club parted ways with Francisco da Costa who scored five times in the group stage.

In Da Costa's absence, Bruno Savio will be entrusted with leading the attack through the middle alongside Fernando Saucedo and Luis Paz, with Alfio Oviedo starting upfront.

Bolivar possible XI: Lampe; Je. Sagredo, Orihuela, Jo. Sagredo, Fernandez; Justiniano, R. Vaca; Savio, Saucedo, L. Paz; Oviedo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lampe, Coronado Defenders: Je. Sagredo, Ordonez, Jo. Sagredo, Quinteros, Rocha, Orihuela, Fernandez Midfielders: Granell, L. Paz, Savio, R. Vaca, Villarroel, Saucedo, Justiniano, Uzeda, P. Paz, Mendez, Saavedra Forwards: Oviedo, Rodriguez, H. Vaca, Chavez, Gomes

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Flamengo and Bolivar across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 15, 2024 Flamengo 4-0 Bolivar Copa Libertadores April 24, 2024 Bolivar 2-1 Flamengo Copa Libertadores March 19, 2014 Bolivar 1-0 Flamengo Copa Libertadores March 12, 2014 Flamengo 2-2 Bolivar Copa Libertadores June 3, 1983 Flamengo 5-2 Bolivar Copa Libertadores

