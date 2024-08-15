This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Pedro Flamengo 2024Getty Images Sport
Copa Libertadores
team-logo
team-logo
WATCH WITH FREE TRIAL ON FUBO
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Flamengo vs Bolivar Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Copa LibertadoresFlamengoBolivarFlamengo vs Bolivar

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Flamengo and Bolivar, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Flamengo will welcome Bolivar at the Maracana for a Copa Libertadores round of 16 first-leg tie on Thursday.

Rubro-Negro are on a winless run of three games in all competitions after a 1-1 draw with Palmeiras in Brasileirao, taking on the Bolivian side who are seeking their fourth straight competitive win.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Flamengo vs Bolivar kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 15, 2024
Kick-off time:5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET
Venue:Maracana

The Copa Libertadores match between Flamengo and Bolivar will be played at Estadio do Maracana - officially named Estadio Journalista Mario Filho - in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Thursday, August 15, in the United States (US).

How to watch Flamengo vs Bolivar online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FanatizWatch here
beIN SPORTSWatch here
beIN SPORTS ConnectWatch here
TubiWatch here

In the US, the Copa Libertadores match between Flamengo and Bolivar will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS Connect and Tubi.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Flamengo team news

The hosts will remain without the services of right-back Guillermo Varela and forward Everton on account of hip and Achilles injuries, respectively.

Head coach Tite will once again bank on Pedro to deliver the goods in front of goal.

Flamengo possible XI: Rossi; Franca, Bruno, Pereira, Lucas; Pulgar, Allan; Araujo, Arrascaeta, Gerson, Pedro.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rossi, Cunha
Defenders:Ortiz, Pereira, Lucas, Bruno, Vina, Luiz, Cleiton, Wesley
Midfielders:Pulgar, Gerson, De la Cruz, De Arrascaeta, Allan, Hugo, Jesus, E. Araujo
Forwards:L. Araujo, Pedro, Carlinhos, Henrique, Barbosa

Bolivar team news

Club Bolivar boss Flavio Robatto is expected to have a full-strength squad at his disposal, although the club parted ways with Francisco da Costa who scored five times in the group stage.

In Da Costa's absence, Bruno Savio will be entrusted with leading the attack through the middle alongside Fernando Saucedo and Luis Paz, with Alfio Oviedo starting upfront.

Bolivar possible XI: Lampe; Je. Sagredo, Orihuela, Jo. Sagredo, Fernandez; Justiniano, R. Vaca; Savio, Saucedo, L. Paz; Oviedo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lampe, Coronado
Defenders:Je. Sagredo, Ordonez, Jo. Sagredo, Quinteros, Rocha, Orihuela, Fernandez
Midfielders:Granell, L. Paz, Savio, R. Vaca, Villarroel, Saucedo, Justiniano, Uzeda, P. Paz, Mendez, Saavedra
Forwards:Oviedo, Rodriguez, H. Vaca, Chavez, Gomes

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Flamengo and Bolivar across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
May 15, 2024Flamengo 4-0 BolivarCopa Libertadores
April 24, 2024Bolivar 2-1 FlamengoCopa Libertadores
March 19, 2014Bolivar 1-0 FlamengoCopa Libertadores
March 12, 2014Flamengo 2-2 BolivarCopa Libertadores
June 3, 1983Flamengo 5-2 BolivarCopa Libertadores

Useful links

Advertisement