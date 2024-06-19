FC Dallas vs Minnesota United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

FC Dallas will be aiming to pick up back-to-back MLS wins for the first time in 2024 when they face Minnesota United on Thursday.
Dallas snapped a four-game losing streak in all tournaments with a comfy 2-0 victory against St. Louis City in Texas on Sunday morning. While the Toros remain 12th in the Western Conference of the MLS league, they have cut the gap in postseason contention to four points.
Minnesota United, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 loss against the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field on Sunday. With 29 points collected from 17 games this term, the Loons sit fourth in the Western Conference standings, five points behind leaders Real Salt Lake having played one game less.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
FC Dallas vs Minnesota United kick-off time
|Date:
|Wednesday, June 19, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Toyota Stadium
The match will be played at the Toyota Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.
How to watch FC Dallas vs Minnesota United online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
FC Dallas team news
Dallas' Geovane Jesus has not played since last season owing to a long-term knee injury, and the defender is quite a long way from returning to action. Paxton Pomykal is out for the hosts due to an injured ankle, while 21-year-old Alan Velasco has yet to fully recover from a back issue.
Dallas possible XI: Paes; Ibeagha, Gonzalez, Tafari; Arriola, Lletget, Illarramendi, Farfan; Ferreira, Delgado, Musa
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Paes, Maurer
|Defenders:
|Tafari, Ibeagha, Gonzalez, Farfan, Junqua, Parker, Norris, Twumasi, Endeley
|Midfielders:
|Fraser, Delgado, Urzua, Ntsabeleng
|Forwards:
|Henry-Scott, Sali, Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Kamungo, Pondeca, Musa, Mulato
Minnesota United team news
Moses Nyeman will not feature for Minnesota United in this game after being sent off in the defeat to Seattle Sounders last time out. The visitors will also have to make do without Hugo Capedevila and Emanuel Reynoso, both of whom remain sidelined through injury.
Minnesota United possible XI: Irwin; Adebayo-Smith, Tapias, Boxall, Arriaga, Clark; Fragapane, Dotson, Lod; Jeong, Hlongwane
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|St. Clair, Irwin
|Defenders:
|Boxall, Tapias, Eriksson, Taylor, Valentin, Padelford, Fischer, Bachrach
|Midfielders:
|Reynoso, Clark, Jeong, Lod, Arriaga, Rosales, Nyeman, Fragapane, Trapp, Dotson, Harvey, Bran, Adebayo-Smith, Bran Flores
|Forwards:
|Pukki, Weah, Oluwaseyi, Dodson, Caldeira
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|09/06/24
|Minnesota United 1-1 FC Dallas
|MLS
|01/05/23
|Minnesota United 0-0 FC Dallas
|MLS
|26/02/23
|FC Dallas 0-1 Minnesota United
|MLS
|18/10/22
|FC Dallas 1-1 Minnesota United
|MLS
|04/09/22
|Minnesota United 0-3 FC Dallas
|MLS