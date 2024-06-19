FC Dallas vs Minnesota United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between FC Dallas and Minnesota United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Dallas will be aiming to pick up back-to-back MLS wins for the first time in 2024 when they face Minnesota United on Thursday.

Dallas snapped a four-game losing streak in all tournaments with a comfy 2-0 victory against St. Louis City in Texas on Sunday morning. While the Toros remain 12th in the Western Conference of the MLS league, they have cut the gap in postseason contention to four points.

Minnesota United, meanwhile, suffered a 2-0 loss against the Seattle Sounders at Lumen Field on Sunday. With 29 points collected from 17 games this term, the Loons sit fourth in the Western Conference standings, five points behind leaders Real Salt Lake having played one game less.

FC Dallas vs Minnesota United kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Toyota Stadium

The match will be played at the Toyota Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch FC Dallas vs Minnesota United online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

FC Dallas team news

Dallas' Geovane Jesus has not played since last season owing to a long-term knee injury, and the defender is quite a long way from returning to action. Paxton Pomykal is out for the hosts due to an injured ankle, while 21-year-old Alan Velasco has yet to fully recover from a back issue.

Dallas possible XI: Paes; Ibeagha, Gonzalez, Tafari; Arriola, Lletget, Illarramendi, Farfan; Ferreira, Delgado, Musa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paes, Maurer Defenders: Tafari, Ibeagha, Gonzalez, Farfan, Junqua, Parker, Norris, Twumasi, Endeley Midfielders: Fraser, Delgado, Urzua, Ntsabeleng Forwards: Henry-Scott, Sali, Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Kamungo, Pondeca, Musa, Mulato

Minnesota United team news

Moses Nyeman will not feature for Minnesota United in this game after being sent off in the defeat to Seattle Sounders last time out. The visitors will also have to make do without Hugo Capedevila and Emanuel Reynoso, both of whom remain sidelined through injury.

Minnesota United possible XI: Irwin; Adebayo-Smith, Tapias, Boxall, Arriaga, Clark; Fragapane, Dotson, Lod; Jeong, Hlongwane

Position Players Goalkeepers: St. Clair, Irwin Defenders: Boxall, Tapias, Eriksson, Taylor, Valentin, Padelford, Fischer, Bachrach Midfielders: Reynoso, Clark, Jeong, Lod, Arriaga, Rosales, Nyeman, Fragapane, Trapp, Dotson, Harvey, Bran, Adebayo-Smith, Bran Flores Forwards: Pukki, Weah, Oluwaseyi, Dodson, Caldeira

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/06/24 Minnesota United 1-1 FC Dallas MLS 01/05/23 Minnesota United 0-0 FC Dallas MLS 26/02/23 FC Dallas 0-1 Minnesota United MLS 18/10/22 FC Dallas 1-1 Minnesota United MLS 04/09/22 Minnesota United 0-3 FC Dallas MLS

