FC Dallas vs Memphis 901: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the US Open Cup match between FC Dallas and Memphis 901 FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Fourth Round of the 2024 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup kicks off on Tuesday night as MLS side FC Dallas take on USL Championship side Memphis 901 FC at Toyota Stadium.

Sitting second-from-bottom in Western Conference, FC Dallas' latest loss came over the weekend, as they were defeated 3-1 by Toronto FC in MLS action.

Memphis, meanwhile, sit in seventh place in the Western Conference in USL with a 3-0-5 record. They reached the Round of 32 by defeating Miami United FC of the USSL 2-0 on April 17.

FC Dallas vs Memphis 901 FC kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, May 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 p.m. ET/ 5:30 p.m. PT Venue: Toyota Stadium

How to watch FC Dallas vs Memphis 901 FC online - TV channels & live streams

The US Open Cup match will be live-streamed on MLSSoccer.com and USLsoccer.com, with live updates available on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

FC Dallas team news

Dallas could be without the services of several players on Tuesday night, including Paxton Pomykal, who will miss the rest of the season following surgery on his left knee, and Sebastian Lletget, who is doubtful with a knock.

Alan Velasco is recovering from an MCL tear, while Tarik Scott is inching closer to a return from an ACL injury. Geovane Jesus is currently sidelined with the same issue.

FC Dallas possible XI: Paes; Ibeagha, Tafari, Junqua; Twumasi, Fraser, Illarramendi, Kamungo; Arriola, Delgado; Musa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paes, Maurer Defenders: Tafari, Ibeagha, Korca, Gonzalez, Farfan, Junqua, Parker, Norris, Twumasi, Endeley Midfielders: Fraser, Delgado, Lletget, Urzua, Pomykal, Ntsabeleng Forwards: Henry-Scott, Sali, Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Kamungo, Pondeca, Ferreira, Musa, Mulato

Memphis 901 FC team news

Memphis will be unable to call upon their experienced forward Neco Brett, who had a successful shoulder operation on Wednesday and is expected to be out for approximately six months, which means he will most likely miss the remainder of the 2024 season.

Memphis 901 FC possible XI: Deric; Jimenez, Steeg, Turci, Ward, Hyndman, Duncan, Borczak, Nascimento, Marlon, Lapa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Brett, Marlon, Meza Defenders: Hyndman, Duncan, Lapa, Quezada, Paul Midfielders: Cissoko, Yacoubou, Jimenez, Ward Forwards: Bailey, Deric

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first-ever encounter between these two sides across all competitions.

