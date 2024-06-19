FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between FC Cincinnati and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Cincinnati will look to leapfrog Eastern Conference leaders Inter Miami when they play host to Philadelphia Union at TQL Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Cincinnati have been one of the standout teams in the MLS this season. Currently sitting in second place in the Eastern Conference with 36 points from 17 games, they are just two points behind Inter Miami, who lead the table in the East.

In stark contrast, Philadelphia Union have had a tricky start to the season as they currently languish in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with 20 points from 17 games, having not lived up to the pre-season expectations that saw them tipped as strong contenders for the MLS Cup.

FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, June 19, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm ET/ 4:45 pm PT Venue: TQL Stadium

The match will be played at the TQL Stadium on Wednesday, with kick-off at 7:45 pm ET/ 4:45 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Apple TV, Sling TV, FS1, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream in the US. Match highlights will also be available on the platform. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati team news

Yuya Kubo, who bagged a brace off the bench in San Jose, will hope to be rewarded with a start in the final third for Cincinnati.

Sergio Santos was substituted on that occasion and should return to the bench, while Kipp Keller is expected to replace the injured Matt Miazga in defence. Miles Robinson remains away with the United States at the Copa America on international duty and will not feature in this contest.

FC Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Hagglund, Keller, Murphy; Yedlin, Nwobodo, Bucha, Orellano; Acosta; Kelsy, Kubo

Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Louro, Walters Defenders: Aghedo, Foster, Hagglund, Halsey, Keller, Miazga, Murphy, Robinson Midfielders: Acosta, Angulo, Barreal, Bucha, Nwobodo, Pinto, Valenzuela Forwards: Ordonez, Santos

Philadelphia Union team news

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Union have been hit hard by international call-ups, with up to eight players missing in recent weeks. Nathan Harriel, Jack McGlynn, and David Vazquez have all returned, but Curtin may only make one change if he wants to replace Alejandro Bedoya with Jesus Bueno.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Semmle; Mbaizo, Glesnes, Harriel, Wagner; Bueno, Flach, McGlynn; Rafanello; Sullivan, Uhre

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Cleveland, Bersano Defenders: Cascante, Väisänen, Ring, Biro, Gallagher, Kolmanič, Hedges, Hines-Ike, Jimenez, Hafferty Midfielders: Driussi, Rigoni, Pereira, Wolff, Valencia, Burton, Finlay, Wolff, Burton Forwards: Zardes, Rubio, Obrian, Fodrey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/02/24 FC Cincinnati 4-3 Philadelphia Union MLS 26/11/23 FC Cincinnati 1-0 Philadelphia Union MLS 17/09/23 Philadelphia Union 2-2 FC Cincinnati MLS 09/04/23 FC Cincinnati 1-0 Philadelphia Union MLS Preseason 10/02/23 FC Cincinnati 1-3 Philadelphia Union MLS Preseason

