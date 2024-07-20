How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Farense and Al Nassr FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Al-Nassr continue their pre-season preparations with a friendly against Liga Portugal outfit Farense at the Estadio de Sao Luis in Faro on Saturday.

The Knights of Najd missed out on winning the Saudi Pro League and King Cup to their local rivals Al-Hilal last season. Luis Castro's side officially started their pre-season on Wednesday evening, recording a 3-0 victory over Walsall, with Morgan Rogers netting twice and Louie Barry also on the scoresheet for the Premier League club.

The last campaign was a season of inconsistency for Farense and their current mid-table position of tenth reflects that. In the pre-season so far, Jose Mota's men beat Maritimo 1-0 at Estádio Algarve, before being thumped by Benfica 5-0 last weekend.

Farense vs Al Nassr FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 3:00 pm ET/ 12:00 pm PT Venue: Estádio de São Luís

How to watch Farense vs Al Nassr FC online - TV channels & live streams

The club-friendly match between Farense and Al-Nassr does not appear to be available to watch or stream live online in the US. However, fans can follow the updates with GOAL.

Team news & squads

Farense team news

Farense will take to the pitch without goalkeeper Luiz Felipe, who has been out since February with an unknown injury.

The hosts have made a raft of intriguing free-agent transfers in the offseason, none more than roping in striker Darío Poveda from Getafe, with the 27-year-old set to spearhead the attack here.

SC Farense possible XI: Velho; Silva, Moreno, Talys; Soares, Barbosa, Falcao, Velasquez; Belloumi, Poveda, Bermejo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Carvalho, Pereira, Kauan, Felipe, Velho Defenders: Delgado, Africo, Moreno, Silva, Talocha, Talys Midfielders: Barbosa, Caseres, Falcao, Neto, Seruca, Soares, Velasquez Forwards: Balde, Belloumi, Bermejo, Matias, Poveda

Al Nassr FC team news

Cristiano Ronaldo was the most notable absentee for Al-Nassr against Maritimo as he enjoys an extended break alongside other internationals involved at the Copa America and the Euros this past summer, including Aymeric Laporte, while Injury concerns will keep the likes of Abdulaziz Al-Awairdhi, Alex Telles and Otavio sidelined.

Al-Nassr FC possible XI: Al-Aqidi; Al-Ghannam, Al-Amri, Lajami, Konan; Alkhaibari; Yahya, Fofana, Al-Najei, Ghareeb; Mane.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Abdullah, Afandy, Al Najjar, Al Otaibi, Bento Defenders: Abdulrahman, Al Amri, Al Faraj, Al Fatil, Al Ghannam, Aman, Hibah, Lajami, Qassem, Tambakti, Telles Midfielders: Al Elewai, Al Hamoush, Al Hassan, Al Khaibari, Al Najei, Al Sulaiheem, Brozovic, Ghareeb, Sahlouli, Suhluli, Talisca, Yahya Forwards: Al Nemer, Mane, Maran, Otavio

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 15/07/23 Al Nassr 5-1 Farense Club Friendly

