Benjamin Rollheiser, Estudiantes de La Plata 2023Getty Images
Copa de la Liga Profesional
Abhinav Sharma

Estudiantes vs Newell's Old Boys: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Copa de la Liga ProfesionalEstudiantes vs Newell's Old BoysEstudiantesNewell's Old Boys

How to watch the Copa de la Liga Profesional match between Estudiantes and Newell's Old Boys, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Group B runners-up Newell's Old Boys lock horns with Estudiantes in an intriguing clash in the Copa de La Liga Profesional Argentina at the Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi on Monday evening.

The hosts have gotten off to a relatively good start to the new campaign and have 11 points from opening five games. Estudiantes have yet to suffer a defeat in the first phase and could overtake Monday's opponents into second with all three points here.

The visitors, meanwhile, saw their four-game winning streak come to an abrupt end last time out, as they suffered a 4-0 home loss to Racing Club. They failed to score for the first time this year in that loss and after playing out a 1-1 friendly draw against Lionel Messi Inter Miami, the Lepers will look to return to winning ways in this match.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Estudiantes vs Newell's Old Boys kick-off time

Date:Monday, February 19, 2024
Kick-off time:5:15 pm ET / 2:15 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi

Estudiantes and Newell's Old Boys will face off at the Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi on Monday, February 19, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 5:15 pm ET / 2:15 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Estudiantes vs Newell's Old Boys online - TV channels & live streams

The Copa de La Liga Profesional match between Estudiantes and Newell's Old Boys will be available to watch on Paramount+, and Fanatiz in the US. Viewers can get live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

You may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service if you are abroad. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Estudiantes team news

Estudiantes cannot call upon the services of Argentine striker Guido Carrillo, with the first-team mainstay nursing a muscle injury, which is set to keep him out for several weeks.

Estudiantes predicted XI: Mansilla; Manucso, Flores, Fernandez, Meza; Sosa, Ascacibar, Perez, Altamirano; Correa, Mendez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Mansilla, Zozaya
Defenders:Manucso, Flores, F. Fernandez, Meza, Lollo, Benedetti, N. Fernandez,
Midfielders:Sosa, Ascacibar, Perez, Altamirano, Atum, Kociubinski, Manyoma, Zuqui, Zapiola
Forwards:Correa, Mendez, Piatti, Cetre, Naya

Newell's Old Boys team news

There are no fresh injury concerns for Newell’s Old Boys ahead of Monday's encounter against Estudiantes. Midfielder Juan Sforza and winger Francisco Gonzalez were on international duty with the Argentina Under-23 team in the CONMEBOL Pre-Olympic Tournament ahead of this summer's Olympics in Paris, France. The two players have rejoined the Old Boys camp and could be involved in this game.

Newell's Old Boys predicted XI: Macagno; Mendez, Velazquez, Glavinoch, Martino; Diaz, Fernandez, Banega; May, Aguirre, Ramirez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Macagno, Hoyos
Defenders:Velázquez, Glavinovich, Mosquera, Méndez, Martino, Vangioni, Schott
Midfielders:Banega, Sforza, Fernández, Schor, Cacciabue, Miljevic, Díaz, E. Fernández, J. Fernández, Chiaverano, Balzi, Calderara, Sotelo
Forwards:Forward: Aguirre, Ramírez, González, May, Pérez Tica

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
25/09/2023Newell's Old Boys 0-0 Estudiantes de La PlataCopa de la Liga Profesional
01/04/2023Estudiantes de La Plata 3-3 Newell's Old BoysLiga Profesional de Fútbol
26/06/2022Estudiantes de La Plata 0-0 Newell's Old BoysLiga Profesional de Fútbol
30/07/2021Newell's Old Boys 4-2 Estudiantes de La PlataLiga Profesional de Fútbol
13/12/2020Newell's Old Boys 1-0 Estudiantes de La PlataCopa de la Liga Profesional

Useful links

