Estudiantes vs Huachipato: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Estudiantes will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the Copa Libertadores when they face Huachipato at Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi on Wednesday night.
The hosts come into their fifth Group C game of the competition in third place in the standings with four points, one behind their opponents here and six adrift of The Strongest at the top of the table, although they have a game in hand over them.
Estudiantes vs Huachipato kick-off time
|Date:
|Wednesday, May 29, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Estadio Jorge Hirschi
The match will be played at the Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, with kick-off at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT for fans in the US.
How to watch Estudiantes vs Huachipato online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
Estudiantes team news
Estudiantes' only absence for this encounter is Chile international Javier Altamirano, who is unlikely to return after suffering a seizure on the field in March.
Zaid Abner Romero was handed the start over the weekend, but Santiago Flores is anticipated to rejoin Luciano Lollo in the centre-back pairing, flanked by Eros Mancuso and Gaston Benedetti.
Estudiantes possible XI: Mansilla; Mancuso, Lollo, Flores, Benedetti; Ascacibar, Zuqui, Sosa; Cetre, Piatti; Correa
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Iacovich, Mansilla, Zozaya, Borzone
|Defenders:
|Fernández, Mancuso, Romero, Meza, Lollo, Flores, Fernandez, Orbe, Arango, Vázquez, Ojeda, Gomez, Cacace, Flores, Valente, Perez, Burdisso, Dall'aglio, Pereyra
|Midfielders:
|Ascacíbar, Pérez, Sosa, Altamirano, Cetré, Manyoma, Benedetti, Atum, Kociubinski, Zuqui, Ascacibar, Benedetti, Amato, Giraudo, Trombini
|Forwards:
|Méndez, Carrillo, Palacios, Correa, Piatti, Zapiola, Moreno, Naya
Huachipato team news
Huachipato will be missing their key player, Gonzalo Montes, who was sent off against The Strongest in the last encounter and will serve his one-match ban here.
The most likely replacements for Montes in the starting lineup are veteran Sebastian Saez or Julian Brea, while Jimmy Martinez (leg) and Leandro Diaz (muscular) have been ruled out of the match.
Huachipato possible XI: Parra; Loyola, Gazzolo, Malanca, Diaz; Silva, Sepulveda, J Martinez, Brea, C Martinez; Rodriguez
|Position
|Players
|Forward
|Martínez, Rodríguez, Sáez, Brea, Oyarzún
|Midfielder
|Montes, Palmezano, Vargas, Silva, Villanueva, Gutiérrez, Martínez, Vega, León, Sepúlveda, Torres, Briceño, Carcamo
|Defender
|Loyola, Gutiérrez, Malanca, Gazzolo, Díaz, Castillo, González
|Goalkeeper
|López, Parra, Mella
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|04/04/24
|Huachipato 1-1 Estudiantes
|CONMEBOL Libertadores