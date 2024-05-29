Estudiantes vs Huachipato: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Estudiantes and Huachipato, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Estudiantes will be aiming to get back to winning ways in the Copa Libertadores when they face Huachipato at Estadio Jorge Luis Hirschi on Wednesday night.

The hosts come into their fifth Group C game of the competition in third place in the standings with four points, one behind their opponents here and six adrift of The Strongest at the top of the table, although they have a game in hand over them.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details, and more.

Estudiantes vs Huachipato kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, May 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT Venue: Estadio Jorge Hirschi

The match will be played at the Jorge Luis Hirschi Stadium on Wednesday, May 29, 2024, with kick-off at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Estudiantes vs Huachipato online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Estudiantes team news

Estudiantes' only absence for this encounter is Chile international Javier Altamirano, who is unlikely to return after suffering a seizure on the field in March.

Zaid Abner Romero was handed the start over the weekend, but Santiago Flores is anticipated to rejoin Luciano Lollo in the centre-back pairing, flanked by Eros Mancuso and Gaston Benedetti.

Estudiantes possible XI: Mansilla; Mancuso, Lollo, Flores, Benedetti; Ascacibar, Zuqui, Sosa; Cetre, Piatti; Correa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Iacovich, Mansilla, Zozaya, Borzone Defenders: Fernández, Mancuso, Romero, Meza, Lollo, Flores, Fernandez, Orbe, Arango, Vázquez, Ojeda, Gomez, Cacace, Flores, Valente, Perez, Burdisso, Dall'aglio, Pereyra Midfielders: Ascacíbar, Pérez, Sosa, Altamirano, Cetré, Manyoma, Benedetti, Atum, Kociubinski, Zuqui, Ascacibar, Benedetti, Amato, Giraudo, Trombini Forwards: Méndez, Carrillo, Palacios, Correa, Piatti, Zapiola, Moreno, Naya

Huachipato team news

Huachipato will be missing their key player, Gonzalo Montes, who was sent off against The Strongest in the last encounter and will serve his one-match ban here.

The most likely replacements for Montes in the starting lineup are veteran Sebastian Saez or Julian Brea, while Jimmy Martinez (leg) and Leandro Diaz (muscular) have been ruled out of the match.

Huachipato possible XI: Parra; Loyola, Gazzolo, Malanca, Diaz; Silva, Sepulveda, J Martinez, Brea, C Martinez; Rodriguez

Position Players Forward Martínez, Rodríguez, Sáez, Brea, Oyarzún Midfielder Montes, Palmezano, Vargas, Silva, Villanueva, Gutiérrez, Martínez, Vega, León, Sepúlveda, Torres, Briceño, Carcamo Defender Loyola, Gutiérrez, Malanca, Gazzolo, Díaz, Castillo, González Goalkeeper López, Parra, Mella

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/04/24 Huachipato 1-1 Estudiantes CONMEBOL Libertadores

Useful links