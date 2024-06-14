El Salvador vs Peru: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the friendly match between El Salvador and Peru, as well as kick-off time and team news

Peru will wrap up their preparations for the upcoming Copa America with a friendly against El Salvador in Pennsylvania on Friday night.

The White and Reds will begin their Copa America campaign against Chile on June 21, while El Salvador will next face Guatemala in a friendly fixture before returning to competitive action in the CONCACAF Nations League at the start of September.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Article continues below

El Salvador vs Peru kick-off time

Date: Friday, June 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30pm ET/ 5:30pm PT Venue: Subaru Park

The match will be played at the Subaru Park at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania on Friday, June 14, 2024, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch El Salvador vs Peru online - TV channels & live streams

The friendly match between El Salvador and Peru will be available to watch on Triller TV+ in the US and internationally with a subscription.

How to watch with a VPN

If you are outside of the country, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

El Salvador team news

El Salvador have no fresh injury concerns from their last appearance, but Adan Climaco was subbed off at the break against Saint Vincent & the Grenadines, so he could potentially pull out from the starting XI.

Pablo Punyed replaced Climaco at half-time, and the 34-year-old is now in line for a start at the back.

El Salvador possible XI: Gonzalez; Sibrian, Clavel, Punyed; Tamacas, M Cartagena, Martinez, Flores; Castillo-Orellana, Bonilla, Tejada.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, González, Pleitez, Carabantes Defenders: Roldán, Zavaleta, Tamacas, Dominguez, Larin, Cabalceta, Fuentes Rodriguez, Blanco, Clavel, Flores, Cruz, Cruz, Clímaco, Flores, Sibrián, Benítez, Canales Midfielders: Menjivar, Gil, Cerén, Henriquez, Moreno, Osorio, Garay, Punyed, Martínez, Orellana, Reyes, Santamaría, Cartagena Forwards: Gil, Borja, Bonilla, Rivas, Pérez, Vásquez, Castillo-Orellana, Tejada, Ferman

Peru team news

Peru boss Jorge Fossati is again expected to name a strong starting XI, then make changes as the match progresses to keep players fresh for the start of the Copa America.

Captain and all-time leading goalscorer Paolo Guerrero is in line for a start, as should Girona's Alexander Callens and Celta Vigo's Renato Tapia.

Peru possible XI: Gallese; Araujo, Zambrano, Callens; Polo, W Catagena, Tapia, Lopez; Lapadula, Guerrero, Rivera.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Cáceda, Romero Defenders: Advíncula, Sonne, López, Callens, Abram, Zambrano, Araujo, Santamaría, Corzo, Reyna, Garces, Choi, Lazo Zapata Midfielders: Tapia, Carrillo, Quispe, Cueva, Peña, Reyna, Cartagena, Polo, Castillo, Concha, Zanelatto, Quevedo, Iberico, Cabellos, Távara, Barco, Cabanillas, D'Arrigo, Murrugarra, Cabrera Forwards: Lapadula, Guerrero, Ruidíaz, Flores, Grimaldo, Valera, Rivera, Succar, Roca

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture Competition 9/28/22 Peru 4-1 El Salvador Int. Friendly Games 3/27/19 Peru 0-2 El Salvador Int. Friendly Games 5/29/16 El Salvador 1-3 Peru Int. Friendly Games 2/7/09 El Salvador 1-0 Peru Int. Friendly Games

Useful links