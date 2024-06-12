Ecuador vs Bolivia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Friendlies match between Ecuador and Bolivia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Ecuador and Bolivia will face off at Subaru Park in Pennsylvania on Wednesday as they continue their respective preparations for the 2024 Copa America.

La Tri began their 2024 Copa America preparations with a slender 1-0 friendly defeat to holders Argentina, while La Verde suffered the same at the hands of Mexico at the start of the month.

Ecuador vs Bolivia kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, June 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT Venue: Subaru Park

The game between Ecuador and Bolivia will be played at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, United States, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET/5:30 pm PT for fans in the US on Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

How to watch Ecuador vs Bolivia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on Fanatiz in the US, with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

Team news & squads

Ecuador team news

Teenage Chelsea-bound sensation Kendry Paez earned his seventh international cap last weekend and is expected to start again in the number 10 role on Wednesday.

Ipswich Town loanee Jeremy Sarmiento could be dropped in favour of the experienced striker Enner Valencia, who has netted 40 goals in 84 international appearances.

Veteran winger Angel Mena and midfielder Carlos Gruezo will be vying for a start after being benched against Argentina and could replace Alan Minda and Joao Ortiz, respectively

Ecuador possible XI: Dominguez; Preciado, Pacho, Torres, Hincapie; Caicedo, Gruezo; Mena, Paez, Franco; Valencia

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dominguez, Galinder, Burrai Defenders: Arboleda, Estupinan, Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Pacho, Hurtado, Chala, Realpe, Ordonez Midfielders: Mena, Gruezo, M. Caicedo, Plata, Franco, Cifuentes, Sarmiento, Ortiz, Paez, Minda, Yeboah, Zambrano Forwards: Valencia, J. Caicedo, Obando

Bolivia team news

Erwin Saavedra, Miguel Villarroel and Gustavo Mendoza have all withdrawn from Bolivia's first-team squad, while Moises Villarroel and Henry Vaca have pulled out due to injury.

Bolivia possible XI: Lampe; Rocha, Quinteros, Je. Sagredo, Jo. Segredo; Saucedo, Justiniano; Chavez, Terceros, R. Vaca; Algaranaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lampe, Viscarra, Cordano Defenders: Je. Sagredo, Bejarano, Fernández, Haquin, Quinteros, Medina, Cuéllar, Vaca, Durán, Rocha, Jo. Segredo Midfielders: Saucedo, Justiniano, Ramallo, Bejarano, R. Vaca, Villarroel, Arrascaita, Villamil, Chura, Terceros Forwards: Martins, Algarañaz, Miranda, Cuéllar, Reinoso

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 7/9/22 Bolivia 1-6 Ecuador Copa America, Women 2/25/21 Ecuador 2-2 Bolivia Int. Friendly Games, Women 2/22/21 Ecuador 3-0 Bolivia Int. Friendly Games, Women 4/12/18 Ecuador 0-1 Bolivia Copa America, Women

