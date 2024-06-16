Ecuador vs Honduras: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Ecuador are set to wrap up their Copa America preparations with an international friendly against CONCACAF Nations League-bound Honduras in Connecticut on Sunday.
La Tri picked up a 3-1 win against Bolivia in a mid-week friendly tie, while La H are coming off a 6-1 victory over Bermuda in a CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying fixture last weekend.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Ecuador vs Honduras kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|June 16, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field
The international friendly between Ecuador and Honduras will be played at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut, United States.
It will kick off at 3:30 pm ET / 12:30 pm PT on Sunday, June 16, in the United States (US).
How to watch Ecuador vs Honduras online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the international friendly between Ecuador and Honduras is available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz PPV.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Ecuador team news
There might be a predicament over resting Enner Valencia, while the likes of Piero Hincapie and Moises Caicedo are set for a start here.
Chelsea-bound Kendry Paez and the Brighton-owned Jeremy Sarmiento will also be pushing for starts.
Should Valencia start on the bench, Union Saint-Gilloise forward Kevin Rodriguez will start upfront.
Ecuador possible XI: Dominguez; Hurtado, Porozo, Ordonez, Hincapie; Caicedo, Gruezo; Mena, Paez, Franco; Valencia
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Dominguez, Galinder, Ramirez
|Defenders:
|Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Pacho, Hurtado, Porozo, Ordonez, Loor, Micolta
|Midfielders:
|Mena, Gruezo, M. Caicedo, Franco, Cifuentes, Sarmiento, Ortiz, Paez, Corozo, Angulo, Minda, Yeboah
|Forwards:
|Valencia, J. Caicedo, Rodriguez
Honduras team news
Almeria forward and Honduras captain Anthony Lozano will lead the attack with Celtic's Luis Palma supporting from the left flank.
Andy Najar would feature at right-back once again after booking his 50th senior international cap last time out.
Honduras possible XI: Menjivar; Najar, Melendez, Decas, Rosales; Rodriguez, Flores, Alvarez, Palma; Ruiz; Lozano
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|L. Lopez, Menjivar, Rougier
|Defenders:
|Nunez, Garcia, Decas, Santos, L. Vega, Melendez, J. Arriaga, Najar, Martinez, Argueta
|Midfielders:
|K. Arriaga, Rodriguez, A. Lopez, Ruiz, Pineda, Flores, Alvarez, Rosales, Mejia, Martinez
|Forwards:
|Castillo, Palma, Chirinos, Rochez, Lozano, A. Vega
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Ecuador and Honduras across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 26, 2019
|Honduras 0-0 Ecuador
|International Friendly
|February 23, 2017
|Ecuador 3-1 Honduras
|Non-FIFA Friendly
|September 8, 2015
|Ecuador 2-0 Honduras
|International Friendly
|June 20, 2014
|Honduras 1-2 Ecuador
|FIFA World Cup
|November 20, 2013
|Honduras 2-2 Ecuador
|International Friendly