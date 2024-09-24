How to watch today’s New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Preseason game between the New Jersey Devils and the Montreal Canadiens.

The New Jersey Devils (0-1-0) travel to Montreal for their second preseason game of the 2024 slate.

The Devils dropped its opening contest, 4-2, to the NY Islanders at Prudential Center on Sunday night, while the Canadiens skated away with a 5-0 victory on Monday night in Philadelphia.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens NHL game, plus plenty more.

New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens: Date and puck-drop time

New Jersey Devils will take on Montreal Canadiens in a highly anticipated NHL game on Tuesday, September 24, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Centre Bell, Montreal, Canada.

Date Tuesday, September 24, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Centre Bell Location Montreal, Canada

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens on TV & stream live online

National TV Channel: ESPN+

Local TV channel: RDS

Streaming service: ESPN+

Subscription costs for ESPN+ start at $10.99 per month or $109.99 annually. You can also bundle it with Disney+ and Hulu for $14.99 per month.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens team news

New Jersey Devils team news and players to watch

Nico Hischier and Jesper Bratt both wrapped up last game with a goal and an assist apiece.

The Devils' lineup for their matchup against the Canadiens has yet to be revealed. Defenseman Dougie Hamilton returned to action Sunday night against the Islanders, marking his first game since suffering a pectoral tear on November 28, 2023. He led the team with five shots on goal.

Goaltender Jacob Markstrom made his unofficial Devils debut on Sunday, stopping 17 of 19 shots over two periods.

Injuries: Pesce (leg), L.Hughes (shoulder), Haula (illness)

Montreal Canadiens team news and players to watch

The Canadiens kicked off their preseason Monday night in Philadelphia with a solid win, thanks to goals from Luke Tuch, David Savard, Emil Heineman, Josh Anderson, and Alex Barre-Boulet.

Montreal's headline move this offseason was bringing in dynamic forward Patrik Laine. Laine has netted 20 or more goals in six of his eight NHL seasons, with impressive totals of 36, 44, 30, and 28 in his first four years with Winnipeg. However, his time in Columbus was hindered by injuries and off-ice challenges.

Laine could inject some much-needed firepower into an offense already featuring stars like Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, and Juraj Slafkovsky.

Injuries: Guhle (abdomen), Harvery-Pinard (leg)

New Jersey Devils vs. Montreal Canadiens head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 02/25/24 New Jersey Devils 4-3 Montreal Canadiens NHL 01/18/24 New Jersey Devils 2-3 Montreal Canadiens NHL 10/25/23 Montreal Canadiens 2-5 New Jersey Devils NHL 09/26/23 Montreal Canadiens 2-4 New Jersey Devils NHL 03/12/23 Montreal Canadiens 1-3 New Jersey Devils NHL

More NHL news and coverage