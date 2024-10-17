How to watch today's Detroit Red Wings vs New York Rangers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Detroit Red Wings vs New York Rangers, including how to watch and team news.

The Detroit Red Wings (1-2, in the Atlantic Division) and the New York Rangers (2-0-1, in the Metropolitan Division) square off once again on Thursday night in Eastern Conference NHL action.

The New York Rangers took a hit in their home opener against Utah Hockey Club in a rather unusual game on Saturday, but they bounced back with a solid 4-1 win over Detroit on Monday. The Rangers will be back on the road to complete their home and home against Detroit as they look to build upon that win on Thursday.

Detroit Red Wings vs New York Rangers NHL game

Detroit Red Wings vs New York Rangers: Date and puck-drop time

The Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

Date Thursday, October 17, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Little Caesars Arena Location Detroit, Michigan

How to watch Detroit Red Wings vs New York Rangers on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: N/A

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live commentary of Detroit Red Wings vs New York Rangers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Detroit Red Wings vs New York Rangers team news

Detroit Red Wings team news & key players

On Tuesday, the Detroit Red Wings reassigned Justin Holl and Austin Watson to the Grand Rapids Griffins. There's a chance that injured defenseman Jeff Petry or forward Christian Fischer could be fit enough to return to the lineup for Thursday's game against the Rangers. Holl, 32, has been a steady presence filling in for Petry, logging over 18 minutes per game with one assist and five blocked shots. If Petry or Fischer aren't ready to return, the Red Wings may recall either Holl, Watson, or potentially both.

Depending on the injury situation, Holl and Watson could find themselves making frequent trips between Detroit and Grand Rapids throughout the season. Head Coach Derek Lalonde is eager to get Erik Gustafsson back on the ice, especially given his potential impact on the power play. After a disappointing performance in the season opener, Gustafsson was made a healthy scratch in the next two games. Meanwhile, rookie Albert Johansson has impressed in his early NHL outings, providing the dependable, solid play that Detroit’s coaching staff is looking for.

New York Rangers team news & key players

The Rangers received some troubling news about forward Chris Kreider, who missed Tuesday’s practice and may not be ready for the upcoming game. He's started off hot in 2024, as a point-per-game played scoring 3 points (3 G, 0 A) in as many games with the Rangers.

In his absence, Jonny Brodzinski skated on the top line with Mika Zibanejad and Reilly Smith during practice. It's unclear if Brodzinski will actually start in this position on Thursday against the Detroit Red Wings or if it was a temporary trial. However, losing a key forward so early in the season is never ideal, especially for a team aiming to build momentum.

Artemi Panarin has been off to a hot start, tallying two goals and five assists for a total of seven points and holding a +2 rating through three games. All eyes, though, were on Igor Shesterkin as he looked to rebound from a rough outing over the weekend. After conceding six goals to Utah, Shesterkin redeemed himself with a stellar performance against Detroit, making 31 saves and leading the Rangers to their first home victory of the season with a 4-1 win.

Detroit Red Wings vs New York Rangers head-to-head record

Date Match Competition 10/15/24 New York Rangers 4-1 Detroit Red Wings NHL 04/06/24 Detroit Red Wings 3-4 New York Rangers NHL 11/30/23 New York Rangers 3-2 Detroit Red Wings NHL 11/08/23 New York Rangers 5-3 Detroit Red Wings NHL 02/24/23 Detroit Red Wings 4-1 New York Rangers NHL

