This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Ezequiel Fernandez Boca Juniors 05252024(C)Getty Images
Liga Profesional
team-logo
team-logo
WATCH WITH 7 DAY FREE TRIAL ON FUBO
Abhinav Sharma

Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Defensa y Justicia vs Boca JuniorsDefensa y JusticiaBoca JuniorsLiga Profesional

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Defensa y Justicia and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Defensa y Justicia will play host to Boca Juniors at the Estadio Norberto Tito Tomaghello on Sunday in round six of the 2024 Argentine Primera Division.

The visitors played out a dire goalless draw against Ecuadorian outfit Independiente del Valle at Estadio Banco Guayaquil on Thursday in the first leg of the 2024 Copa Sudamericana round of 32.

Defensa y Justicia, meanwhile, played out a second successive stalemate as they held Atletico Tucuman to a 1-1 draw at Estadio Monumental Jose Fierro last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors kick-off time

Date:Sunday, July 21, 2024
Kick-off time:7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Norberto Tito Tomaghello

The match will be played at Estadio Norberto Tito Tomaghello in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Sunday, July 21, with kick-off at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Defensa y Justicia vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FanatizWatch here
Paramount+Watch here

The clash will be available to watch on FuboFanatiz, Paramount+ and  TyC Sports channel in the US.

Viewers can also get live updates of the fixture on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Defensa y Justicia team news

Defensa's David Barbona has been out since the start of the year with a knee injury and remains unavailable for selection.

Gaston Togni is also sidelined for the home side, though he is inching closer to making a return.

Julian Lopez's status is still uncertain after he was forced off with an injury scare in the match against Atletico Tucuman last time out.

Defensa y Justicia possible XI: Fiermarin; Alanis, Ramos, Tripichio, Cannavo; Molinas, Lopez, Gutierrez, Lucero; Fernandez, Herrera.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Fiermarin
Defenders:Aguilera, Caceres, Lopez, Lucero, Marco, Ramos, Soto, Tripichio
Midfielders:Alanis, Bogarin, Cannavo, Gutierrez, Lopez, Molinas, Palavecino, Schamine
Forwards:Blandi, Echevarria, Herrera, Sosa

Boca Juniors team news

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, who was sent off in his last league match for Boca Juniors, will serve a one-game suspension here.

The visitors will also miss the services of 27-year-old Lucas Blondel, who has been out with a knee injury for over three months.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Blanco, Rojo, Di Lollo, Advincula; Ceballos, Delgado, Benitez, Saralegui; Merentiel, Janson.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Romero, Brey, García
Defenders:Advíncula, Rojo, Fabra, Blanco, Saracchi, Valentini, Figal, Weigandt, Blondel, Lema
Midfielders:Medina, Fernández, Campuzano, Bullaude, Taborda, Fernández, Ramírez
Forwards:Cavani, Benedetto, Zeballos, Merentiel, Langoni, Janson, Briasco

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
02/11/24Boca Juniors 0-0 Defensa y JusticiaCopa de la Liga Profesional
09/16/23Defensa y Justicia 1-0 Boca JuniorsCopa de la Liga Profesional
03/07/23Boca Juniors 0-0 Defensa y JusticiaLiga Profesional Argentina
08/22/22Defensa y Justicia 0-1 Boca JuniorsLiga Profesional Argentina
05/11/22Boca Juniors 2-0 Defensa y JusticiaCopa de la Liga Profesional

Useful links

Advertisement