Copa Sudamericana
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Cruzeiro and Boca Juniors, as well as kick-off time and team news

Boca Juniors will be looking to book their spot in the Copa Sudamericana quarter-finals when they take on Cruzeiro in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Thursday.

Azul y Oro have the advantage heading into the fixture as they clinched the opening leg game 1-0 last week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 22, 2024
Kick-off time:5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET
Venue:Mineirao

The Copa Sudamericana match between Cruzeiro and Boca Juniors will be played at Mineirao - officially known as Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto - in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Thursday, August 22, in the United States (US).

How to watch Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Sudamericana match between Cruzeiro and Boca Juniors will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Cruzeiro team news

Forwards Rafa Silva and Gabriel Veron are ruled out with knee and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Juan Dinenno, who scored both goals for Cruzeiro in the four-goal draw against Vitoria in Brasileirao on Monday night, is expected to lead the line alongside Kaio Jorge.

Cruzeiro possible XI: Cassio; Ramiro, Ivaldo, Marcelo, Marlon; Romero, Walace, Barreal; Pereira; Jorge, Dinenno.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Cassio, Aragao, Grando, Anderson
Defenders:Gasolina, Xavier, Ivaldo, Bruno, William, Villalba, Jesus, Pedrao, Marcelo
Midfielders:Vital, Pereira, L. Silva, Ramiro, Walace, Vitinho, Romero, Peralta, Japa, Henrique
Forwards:Jorge, Gomes, Dinenno, Barreal, Diaz

Boca Juniors team news

Boca manager Diego Martinez will be without outbound duo Aaron Anselmino and Ignacio Miramon, while Frank Fabra and Lucas Blondel will miss out through injuries.

Former Napoli and PSG forward Edinson Cavani scored the winner last week, and should start upfront alongside Miguel Merentiel, having been rested for the last league match.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Advincula, Medel, Lema, Blanco; Saralegui, Medina, Fernandez, Zenon; Merentiel, Cavani.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Romero, Brey, Garcia, Robles
Defenders:Rojo, Lema, Valentini, Advincula, Blanco, Mendia, Di Lollo, Gorosito, Molas
Midfielders:Saracchi, Medel, Fernandez, Janson, Martegani, Ramirez, Zenon, Belmonte, Medina, Taborda, Delgado, Benitez, Payal, Saralegui, Ceballos, Dalmasso
Forwards:Zeballos, Gimenez, Merentiel, Cavani, Aguirre, Simoni, Zufiaurre, Rodriguez

Head-to-Head Record

Boca has had the upper hand over Cruzeiro in historical meetings, as you can see from the head-to-head record of last five meetings between the teams across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
August 15, 2024Boca Juniors 1-0 CruzeiroCopa Sudamericana
October 4, 2018Cruzeiro 1-1 Boca JuniorsCopa Libertadores
September 19, 2018Boca Juniors 2-0 CruzeiroCopa Libertadores
May 7, 2008Cruzeiro 1-2 Boca JuniorsCopa Libertadores
April 30, 2008Boca Juniors 2-1 CruzeiroCopa Libertadores

Useful links

