How to watch today's Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Boca Juniors will be looking to book their spot in the Copa Sudamericana quarter-finals when they take on Cruzeiro in the second leg of their last-16 tie on Thursday.

Azul y Oro have the advantage heading into the fixture as they clinched the opening leg game 1-0 last week.

Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET Venue: Mineirao

The Copa Sudamericana match between Cruzeiro and Boca Juniors will be played at Mineirao - officially known as Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto - in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Thursday, August 22, in the United States (US).

How to watch Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Copa Sudamericana match between Cruzeiro and Boca Juniors will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

Team news & squads

Cruzeiro team news

Forwards Rafa Silva and Gabriel Veron are ruled out with knee and hamstring injuries, respectively.

Juan Dinenno, who scored both goals for Cruzeiro in the four-goal draw against Vitoria in Brasileirao on Monday night, is expected to lead the line alongside Kaio Jorge.

Cruzeiro possible XI: Cassio; Ramiro, Ivaldo, Marcelo, Marlon; Romero, Walace, Barreal; Pereira; Jorge, Dinenno.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cassio, Aragao, Grando, Anderson Defenders: Gasolina, Xavier, Ivaldo, Bruno, William, Villalba, Jesus, Pedrao, Marcelo Midfielders: Vital, Pereira, L. Silva, Ramiro, Walace, Vitinho, Romero, Peralta, Japa, Henrique Forwards: Jorge, Gomes, Dinenno, Barreal, Diaz

Boca Juniors team news

Boca manager Diego Martinez will be without outbound duo Aaron Anselmino and Ignacio Miramon, while Frank Fabra and Lucas Blondel will miss out through injuries.

Former Napoli and PSG forward Edinson Cavani scored the winner last week, and should start upfront alongside Miguel Merentiel, having been rested for the last league match.

Boca Juniors possible XI: Romero; Advincula, Medel, Lema, Blanco; Saralegui, Medina, Fernandez, Zenon; Merentiel, Cavani.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romero, Brey, Garcia, Robles Defenders: Rojo, Lema, Valentini, Advincula, Blanco, Mendia, Di Lollo, Gorosito, Molas Midfielders: Saracchi, Medel, Fernandez, Janson, Martegani, Ramirez, Zenon, Belmonte, Medina, Taborda, Delgado, Benitez, Payal, Saralegui, Ceballos, Dalmasso Forwards: Zeballos, Gimenez, Merentiel, Cavani, Aguirre, Simoni, Zufiaurre, Rodriguez

Head-to-Head Record

Boca has had the upper hand over Cruzeiro in historical meetings, as you can see from the head-to-head record of last five meetings between the teams across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 15, 2024 Boca Juniors 1-0 Cruzeiro Copa Sudamericana October 4, 2018 Cruzeiro 1-1 Boca Juniors Copa Libertadores September 19, 2018 Boca Juniors 2-0 Cruzeiro Copa Libertadores May 7, 2008 Cruzeiro 1-2 Boca Juniors Copa Libertadores April 30, 2008 Boca Juniors 2-1 Cruzeiro Copa Libertadores

