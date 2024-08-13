How to watch today's Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Cruz Azul and Mazatlan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Liga MX rivals Cruz Azul and Mazatlan will battle for a 2024 Leagues Cup quarter-finals spot when they clash at Audi Field on Tuesday.

La Maquina had to rely on penalties to see off Orlando City, while Mazatlan knocked out DC United 2-1 in the teams' round of 32 fixtures.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET Venue: Audi Field

The Leagues Cup round of 16 match between Cruz Azul and Mazatlan will be played at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., United States.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Tuesday, August 13, in the United States (US).

How to watch Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup round of 16 match between Cruz Azul and Mazatlan will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Cruz Azul team news

Left-back Carlos Vargas and Uruguayan forward Toro Fernandez are sidelined with a broken foot and a knee injury, respectively.

CAZ manager Martin Anselmi will persist with Georgios Giakoumakis in attack, despite the Greece international now going four games without a goal.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Rotondi, Piovi, Romo, Ditta, Sanchez; Torres, Lira, Faravelli; Rivero, Giakoumakis.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Gudino, L. Jimenez Defenders: Sanchez, Ditta, Candido, Rubio, Guerrero, Iturbide, Piovi Midfielders: Lira, Antuna, Faravelli, Montano, A. Guiterrez, Rivero, Garcia, Rodriguez, Romo, Rotondi, C. Jimenez, Samano Forwards: Sepulveda, Giakoumakis, L. Guiterrez

Mazatlan team news

Goalkeeper Hugo Gonzalez is unlikely to be available for selection after missing the DC United win on account of a knock. So Daniel Gutierrez will continue to stand guard in goal.

Yoel Barcenas, Ramiro Arciga, Gustavo Del Prete and Brian Rubio should all be involved in the final third on Tuesday.

Mazatlan possible XI: Gutierrez; Escoboza, Sanchez, Almada, Colula; Flores, Meraz; Barcenas, Del Prete, Arciga; Rubio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gutierrez Defenders: Sanchez, Diaz, Almada, Meraz, Rodriguez, Escoboza, Merolla, Vargas, Alvarado Midfielders: Colman, Benedetti, Barcenas, Lainez, Colula, Esquivel, Torres, Arciga, Sierra, Moreno Forwards: Amarilla, Rubio, Camacho, Valadez, Del Prete

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Cruz Azul and Mazatlan across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 7, 2024 Cruz Azul 1-0 Mazatlan Liga MX January 27, 2024 Cruz Azul 2-1 Mazatlan Liga MX September 15, 2023 Mazatlan 2-2 Cruz Azul Liga MX March 3, 2023 Mazatlan 3-1 Cruz Azul Liga MX September 11, 2022 Cruz Azul 2-0 Mazatlan Liga MX

