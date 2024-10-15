How to watch today's Costa Rica vs Guatemala Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between Costa Rica and Guatemala, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Costa Rica and Guatemala are vying for a spot in the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals when the two sides face off at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica on Tuesday.

The hosts trail leaders Guatemala by two points after being held to a 1-1 draw with Suriname, while La Furia Azul defeated Guyana 3-1 last time out.

How to watch Costa Rica vs Guatemala online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Nations League match between Costa Rica and Guatemala will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Costa Rica vs Guatemala kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET Venue: Estadio Nacional

The CONCACAF Nations League match between Costa Rica and Guatemala will be played at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in La Sabana Metropolitan Park, San Jose, Costa Rica.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Tuesday, October 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Costa Rica team news

Westerlo forward Josimar Alcocer is suspended on account of a direct red card in the Suriname draw, so either Alvaro Zamora or Sebastian Acuna would lead the line against Guatemala.

In addition, Jefferson Brenes will miss the final group game due to a knock.

Costa Rica Possible XI: Sequeira; J. Vargas, Calvo, Mitchell; Quiros, Acuna, Lassiter, Campbell; Madrigal, Zamora, Ugalde.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Briceno, Sequeira, Lezcano Defenders: Calvo, J. Vargas, Lassiter, Mora, Cascante, Quiros, Mitchell, Faerron, Salinas Midfielders: Aguilera, Bran, Acuna, Parkins Forwards: Campbell, Madrigal, Zamora, Martinez, Ugalde, K. Vargas, Rojas

Guatemala team news

Midfielder Alejandro Galindo is unlikely to be available for selection after sustaining an injury in the Guyana win, while Galindo's replacement in Pedro Altan is in line for a start.

Elsewhere Jose Pinto is a doubt, and Kevin Ruiz could start in his place alongside Altan.

Queretaro forward Rubio Rubin will feature at the top of the attack.

Guatemala possible XI: Hagen; Herrera, Samayoa, Ruiz, Ardon; Castellanos, Franco; Santis, Altan, Mendez-Laing; Rubin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hagen, Moscoso Defenders: Ardon, Samayoa, Herrera, Pinto, Morales, Yanes, Urizar, Ruiz Midfielders: Saravia, Castellanos, Altan, Dominguez, Cardoza, Franco Forwards: Rubin, Lom, Santis, Mendez-Laing, Escobar, Lemus

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Costa Rica and Guatemala across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 9, 2024 Guatemala 0-0 Costa Rica CONCACAF Nations League June 15, 2023 Costa Rica 0-1 Guatemala International Friendly March 22, 2019 Guatemala 1-0 Costa Rica International Friendly September 13, 2014 Guatemala 1-2 Costa Rica Copa Centroamericana January 22, 2013 Costa Rica 1-1 Guatemala Copa Centroamericana

