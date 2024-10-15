How to watch today's Costa Rica vs Guatemala Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Costa Rica and Guatemala are vying for a spot in the CONCACAF Nations League quarter-finals when the two sides face off at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica on Tuesday.
The hosts trail leaders Guatemala by two points after being held to a 1-1 draw with Suriname, while La Furia Azul defeated Guyana 3-1 last time out.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Costa Rica vs Guatemala online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Nations League match between Costa Rica and Guatemala will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Costa Rica vs Guatemala kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|October 15, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm PT / 8 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Nacional
The CONCACAF Nations League match between Costa Rica and Guatemala will be played at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in La Sabana Metropolitan Park, San Jose, Costa Rica.
It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Tuesday, October 15, in the US.
Team news & squads
Costa Rica team news
Westerlo forward Josimar Alcocer is suspended on account of a direct red card in the Suriname draw, so either Alvaro Zamora or Sebastian Acuna would lead the line against Guatemala.
In addition, Jefferson Brenes will miss the final group game due to a knock.
Costa Rica Possible XI: Sequeira; J. Vargas, Calvo, Mitchell; Quiros, Acuna, Lassiter, Campbell; Madrigal, Zamora, Ugalde.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Briceno, Sequeira, Lezcano
|Defenders:
|Calvo, J. Vargas, Lassiter, Mora, Cascante, Quiros, Mitchell, Faerron, Salinas
|Midfielders:
|Aguilera, Bran, Acuna, Parkins
|Forwards:
|Campbell, Madrigal, Zamora, Martinez, Ugalde, K. Vargas, Rojas
Guatemala team news
Midfielder Alejandro Galindo is unlikely to be available for selection after sustaining an injury in the Guyana win, while Galindo's replacement in Pedro Altan is in line for a start.
Elsewhere Jose Pinto is a doubt, and Kevin Ruiz could start in his place alongside Altan.
Queretaro forward Rubio Rubin will feature at the top of the attack.
Guatemala possible XI: Hagen; Herrera, Samayoa, Ruiz, Ardon; Castellanos, Franco; Santis, Altan, Mendez-Laing; Rubin.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Hagen, Moscoso
|Defenders:
|Ardon, Samayoa, Herrera, Pinto, Morales, Yanes, Urizar, Ruiz
|Midfielders:
|Saravia, Castellanos, Altan, Dominguez, Cardoza, Franco
|Forwards:
|Rubin, Lom, Santis, Mendez-Laing, Escobar, Lemus
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Costa Rica and Guatemala across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|September 9, 2024
|Guatemala 0-0 Costa Rica
|CONCACAF Nations League
|June 15, 2023
|Costa Rica 0-1 Guatemala
|International Friendly
|March 22, 2019
|Guatemala 1-0 Costa Rica
|International Friendly
|September 13, 2014
|Guatemala 1-2 Costa Rica
|Copa Centroamericana
|January 22, 2013
|Costa Rica 1-1 Guatemala
|Copa Centroamericana