How to watch today's Corinthians vs Racing Copa Sudamericana game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericana match between Corinthians and Racing, as well as kick-off time and team news

Neo Quimica Arena will host the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana semi-finals between Corinthians and Racing on Thursday.

In the quarters, Corinthians defeated Fortaleza 5–0 on aggregate, while Racing won 4–2 over two legs against Athletico Paranaense to get here.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Corinthians vs Racing online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Sudamericana match between Corinthians and Racing will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Corinthians vs Racing kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET Venue: Neo Quimica Arena

The Copa Sudamericana match between Corinthians and Racing will be played at the Neo Quimica Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It will kick off at 5:30 pm PT / 8:30 pm ET on Thursday, October 24, in the US.

Team news & squads

Corinthians team news

Ruan Oliveira is ruled out with an ACL injury, while Diego Palacios remains a doubt due to a knee issue. Besides, Ryan will miss out on account of a sore ankle.

In attack, Memphis Depay is in line to partner Angel Romero, supported by Igor Coronado.

Goalkeeper Hugo Souza will be aiming to record another clean sheet in the competition.

Corinthians possible XI: Souza; Matheuzinho, Ramalho, Torres, Hugo; Carrillo, J. Martinez, Garro; Coronado; Depay, Romero.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Souza, Donelli Defenders: Matheuzinho, Torres, Caetano, Ramalho, Palacios, G. Henrique, Bidu, Fagner, Caca, Mana, Hugo Midfielders: Maycon, Charles, Garro, Raniele, Bidon, Araujo, Martinez, Coronado, Sanatana Forwards: Alberto, Romero, P. Henrique, Giovane, Carillo, Pedro Raul, Hernandez, Kayke, Magno, Depay

Racing team news

As for the visitors, Marco Di Cesare and Roger Martinez are sidelined with a muscle injury and a sprained ankle respectively.

Nazareno Colombo can replace Di Cesare at the back, with Gaston Martirena and Agustin Almendra in midfield, while Adrian Martinez leads the line alongside Luciano Vietto.

Racing possible XI: Arias; Colombo, Sosa, Quiros; Martirena, Zuculini, Almendra, Carbonero; Quintero; A. Martinez, Vietto.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leon, Cambeses, Arias, Gomez Defenders: Garcia Basso, Colombo, Martirena, Elordi, Conti, Rojas, Sigali, Quiros, Mura, Escudero Midfielders: Nardoni, Quintero, Acavedo, Sosa, Barrios, Rodriguez, Vera, Almendra, Zuculini, Bergara, Torres Forwards: Salas, A. Martinez, Vietto, Carbonero, Urzi, Solari, Degregorio

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Corinthians and Racing across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 27, 2019 Racing 1-1 (4-5 pen.) Corinthians Copa Sudamericana February 14, 2019 Corinthians 1-1 Racing Copa Sudamericana September 20, 2017 Racing Club 0-0 Corinthians Copa Sudamericana September 13, 2017 Corinthians 1-1 Racing Copa Sudamericana

