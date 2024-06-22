Columbus Crew vs Sporting Kansas City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Columbus Crew will lock horns against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night, hoping to cut the gap in the top four in the Western Conference standings.
Meanwhile, the visitors are second from bottom in the Eastern Conference and desperately need a change of fortunes if they are to compete in the MLS playoffs.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Columbus Crew vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, June 22, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Lower.com Field
The match will be played at the Lower.com Field on Saturday, June 22, 2024, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT for fans in the US.
How to watch Columbus Crew vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Columbus Crew team news
Having taken Inter Miami all the way last time out, the Columbus Crew are anticipated to make little changes to their lineup.
If changes are made, Yevhen Cheberko may return to the back three, with Max Arfsten a possibility on the right or in the final third.
Evan Bush and Jacen Russell-Rowe are both out due to injury and international service, respectively.
Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Zawadzki, Amundsen; Farsi, Nagbe, Morris, Yeboah; Rossi, Matan; Hernandez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Schulte, Hagen
|Defenders:
|Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen, Sands, Farsi, Moreira
|Midfielders:
|Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah
|Forwards:
|Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Cucho, Habroune, Ramirez
Sporting Kansas City team news
Memo Rodriguez is expected to return to the final third for Sporting Kansas City after providing an assist as a substitute last time out.
Robert Voloder may also slot in at the back, but they will be unable to call upon the services of 20-year-old forward Vargas, who is currently away with the Honduras national team.
Daniel Salloi (ankle) and French midfielder Remi Walter (knee) are both sidelined through respective injuries, though.
Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Melia; Pierre, Rosero, Voloder, Bassong; Davis, Thommy; Russell, Rodriguez, Afrifa; Agada
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Pulskamp, Melia, Schewe
|Defenders:
|Voloder, Fontas, Castellanos, Rindov, Leibold, Bassong, Davis, Pierre
|Midfielders:
|Radoja, Hernandez, Rodriguez, Thommy
|Forwards:
|Pulido, Agada, Shelton, Afrifa, Salloi, Tzionis, Russell, Davies
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|24/04/22
|Sporting Kansas City 0-0 Columbus Crew
|Club Friendly Games
|13/02/20
|Columbus Crew 2-0 Sporting Kansas City
|MLS
|24/06/19
|Columbus Crew 0-1 Sporting Kansas City
|MLS
|28/05/18
|Sporting Kansas City 0-0 Columbus Crew
|MLS
|10/09/17
|Columbus Crew 1-1 Sporting Kansas City
|MLS