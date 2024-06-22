Columbus Crew vs Sporting Kansas City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Columbus Crew and Sporting Kansas City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Columbus Crew will lock horns against Sporting Kansas City on Saturday night, hoping to cut the gap in the top four in the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the visitors are second from bottom in the Eastern Conference and desperately need a change of fortunes if they are to compete in the MLS playoffs.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Columbus Crew vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Lower.com Field

The match will be played at the Lower.com Field on Saturday, June 22, 2024, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

Having taken Inter Miami all the way last time out, the Columbus Crew are anticipated to make little changes to their lineup.

If changes are made, Yevhen Cheberko may return to the back three, with Max Arfsten a possibility on the right or in the final third.

Evan Bush and Jacen Russell-Rowe are both out due to injury and international service, respectively.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Zawadzki, Amundsen; Farsi, Nagbe, Morris, Yeboah; Rossi, Matan; Hernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen Defenders: Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen, Sands, Farsi, Moreira Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah Forwards: Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Cucho, Habroune, Ramirez

Sporting Kansas City team news

Memo Rodriguez is expected to return to the final third for Sporting Kansas City after providing an assist as a substitute last time out.

Robert Voloder may also slot in at the back, but they will be unable to call upon the services of 20-year-old forward Vargas, who is currently away with the Honduras national team.

Daniel Salloi (ankle) and French midfielder Remi Walter (knee) are both sidelined through respective injuries, though.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Melia; Pierre, Rosero, Voloder, Bassong; Davis, Thommy; Russell, Rodriguez, Afrifa; Agada

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pulskamp, Melia, Schewe Defenders: Voloder, Fontas, Castellanos, Rindov, Leibold, Bassong, Davis, Pierre Midfielders: Radoja, Hernandez, Rodriguez, Thommy Forwards: Pulido, Agada, Shelton, Afrifa, Salloi, Tzionis, Russell, Davies

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/04/22 Sporting Kansas City 0-0 Columbus Crew Club Friendly Games 13/02/20 Columbus Crew 2-0 Sporting Kansas City MLS 24/06/19 Columbus Crew 0-1 Sporting Kansas City MLS 28/05/18 Sporting Kansas City 0-0 Columbus Crew MLS 10/09/17 Columbus Crew 1-1 Sporting Kansas City MLS

Useful links