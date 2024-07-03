Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Columbus Crew and Nashville SC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Columbus Crew will be looking to tighten their grasp on a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference table when they host Nashville SC on Wednesday night.

Despite their distance from the Eastern Conference leaders, the Crew are currently the form team in the division. They have posted six victories from their last seven fixtures, with the only reverse coming at the home of frontrunners Inter Miami by a 2-1 scoreline.

Meanwhile, the visitors to Lower.com Field sit just seven points adrift of their hosts, albeit having played two games more.

Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, July 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT Venue: Lower.com Field

How to watch Columbus Crew vs Nashville SC online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS encounter between Columbus Crew and Nashville SC will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US. For highlights viewers can go to MLS' Official YouTube Channel and Apple TV's Official Highlights Programme.

Team news & squads

Columbus Crew team news

Jacen Russell-Rowe remains unavailable for selection as he's away representing Canada at the Copa America. Barring any fitness issues, Crew boss Wilfried Nancy may see no reason to tinker with the starting XI that took to the field in a comprehensive win last time out.

Cucho Hernandez has been the star man for Columbus this season. He has scored 10 goals so far this season – the most of any player for the Crew – with half of those coming in his last three appearances for the club.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Farsi, Zawadzki, Nagbe, Arfsten; Ramirez, Hernandez, Rossi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen Defenders: Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen, Sands, Farsi, Moreira Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah Forwards: Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Cucho, Habroune, Ramirez

Nashville SC team news

Nashville will be without the services of Shaq Moore, Anibal Godoy and Jacob Shaffelburg, all of whom are away on international duty. If Nashville SC interim head coach Rumba Munthali is to alter the side that pushed Inter Miami, Brian Anunga could be reintroduced to midfield ahead of Sean Davis.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Bauer, Zimmermann, Maher, Lovitz; Davis, Yearwood; Boyd, Mukhtar, Surridge; Bunbury

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panicco, Martino Defenders: Skinner, Gaines, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston Midfielders: Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Anunga, Gaines, Jones, Muyl Forwards: Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 31/03/24 Nashville SC 2-2 Columbus Crew MLS 25/06/23 Columbus Crew 2-0 Nashville SC MLS 29/05/23 Nashville SC 3-1 Columbus Crew MLS 03/04/22 Columbus Crew 0-1 Nashville SC MLS 21/10/21 Nashville SC 1-1 Columbus Crew MLS

