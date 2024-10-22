How to watch today's Columbus Blue Jackets vs Toronto Maple Leafs NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs, including how to watch and team news.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are set to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets, with both teams eager to build on their encouraging starts to the season.

The Blue Jackets hold a record of 2-3-0 following their recent 3-1 defeat to the Minnesota Wild. Columbus fell behind early, trailing 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 by the third. They managed to score a consolation goal late in the final frame to avoid being shut out.

In that match, they were outshot 35-24 but won a solid 55.3% of their face-offs, though they struggled on the power play, going 0-for-3. The only goal for Columbus came from Yegor Chinakhov, while Daniil Tarasov made 32 saves on 35 shots in the loss. Before facing the Wild, Columbus had a thrilling 6-4 victory over the Buffalo Sabres but suffered a close 4-3 defeat against the Florida Panthers.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs have begun the season with a 4-2-0 record after defeating the Tampa Bay Lightning 5-2 on Monday night. After a 1-1 tie at the end of the first period, Toronto exploded for four goals in the second period to secure the win. Although they were outshot 34-29, the Maple Leafs won only 37% of their face-offs and went 1-for-4 on the power play. Goals came from Matthew Knies, Auston Matthews, William Nylander, who scored twice, and Max Pacioretty.

Anthony Stolarz performed well in goal, stopping 32 of the 34 shots he faced. Prior to their victory over Tampa Bay, Toronto suffered a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers, but they managed to defeat the Los Angeles Kings, Pittsburgh Penguins, and New Jersey Devils in earlier matches.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Date and puck-drop time

The Columbus Blue Jackets and Toronto Maple Leafs will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Date Tuesday, October 22, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Nationwide Arena Location Columbus, Ohio

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Toronto Maple Leafs team news

Columbus Blue Jackets team news & key players

The Blue Jackets are off to a promising start, with their offense leading the charge by averaging 3.60 goals per game. Yegor Chinakov and Kirill Marchenko have each tallied five goals and eight assists to spearhead the top two lines, with support coming from Sean Monahan, Kent Johnson, and Cole Sillinger, who have combined for five goals and eight assists. Additionally, defensemen Zach Werenski and Damon Severson have contributed three goals and five assists from the point, bolstering the offensive output.

However, the Blue Jackets' defense has faced challenges, conceding 3.60 goals per game and allowing 11 goals over the last three contests. Zach Werenski and Ivan Provorov have anchored the top pairings, but the rest of the defensive unit has struggled, making it easier for opponents to find open shots. Furthermore, goaltender Daniil Tarasov has faced difficulties, posting an .876 save percentage and a 3.70 goals-against average on 89 shots, with a troubling -1.9 goals saved above average.

Toronto Maple Leafs team news & key players

The Maple Leafs are enjoying a strong season, with their offense thriving as they average 3.00 goals per game. Max Domi and Mitch Marner have each contributed a goal and 12 assists to lead the team’s top two lines, while other players have also stepped up their game. William Nylander, Auston Matthews, and Bobby McMann have combined for 11 goals and five assists, and defensemen Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Jake McCabe have added seven assists from the blue line, helping to enhance the attack.

While the offense has been impressive, it’s the defense that has truly anchored the Maple Leafs, allowing only 2.20 goals per game. Jake McCabe and Oliver Ekman-Larsson have contributed a combined 1.7 defensive point shares to lead the top pairings, while Morgan Rielly, Chris Tanev, and Simon Beniot have collectively added 1.6 defensive point shares, providing depth to the unit. The hope is that goaltender Joseph Woll will rise to the occasion as he is set to make his season debut in the upcoming game.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Toronto Maple Leafs head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 12/30/23 Columbus Blue Jackets 6-5 Toronto Maple Leafs NHL 12/24/23 Columbus Blue Jackets 1-4 Toronto Maple Leafs NHL 12/15/23 Toronto Maple Leafs 5-6 Columbus Blue Jackets NHL 04/05/23 Toronto Maple Leafs 4-2 Columbus Blue Jackets NHL 02/12/23 Toronto Maple Leafs 3-4 Columbus Blue Jackets NHL

