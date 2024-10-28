How to watch today's Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Edmonton Oilers, including how to watch and team news.

When the Edmonton Oilers (4-4-1) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-1) at Nationwide Arena on Monday (with puck drop set for 7:00 PM ET), keep an eye on standout players like Leon Draisaitl and Zachary Werenski.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Edmonton Oilers will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Date Monday, October 28, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue Nationwide Arena Location Columbus, Ohio

How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SNW, BSOH

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to live commentary of Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Columbus Blue Jackets team news & key players

Kirill Marchenko, Yegor Chinakhov, and Sean Monahan have been at the forefront for Columbus, combining for 10 goals and 13 assists across the top two lines. However, the offensive contributions haven’t stopped there—Kent Johnson, Mathieu Oliver, and Kevin Labanc have pitched in with five goals and nine assists, while defenseman Zach Werenski has added firepower from the point with three goals and four assists, helping to ignite the attack.

Edmonton Oilers team news & key players

For the visitors, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have led the way, tallying seven goals and eight assists between them on the top line. But the supporting cast has struggled to make an impact, with only five other players reaching at least two goals, allowing opposing defenses to key in on the top line. Defensively, Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm have anchored the top pairing, though the rest of the unit has struggled, often giving opponents too many clean looks at the net.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 03/08/24 Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 Edmonton Oilers NHL 01/24/24 Edmonton Oilers 4-1 Columbus Blue Jackets NHL 02/25/23 Columbus Blue Jackets 6-5 Edmonton Oilers NHL 01/26/23 Edmonton Oilers 2-3 Columbus Blue Jackets NHL 04/24/22 Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 Edmonton Oilers NHL

