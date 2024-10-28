How to watch today's Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

When the Edmonton Oilers (4-4-1) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-1) at Nationwide Arena on Monday (with puck drop set for 7:00 PM ET), keep an eye on standout players like Leon Draisaitl and Zachary Werenski.
Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time
The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Edmonton Oilers will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.
|Date
|Monday, October 28, 2024
|Puck-Drop Time
|7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT
|Venue
|Nationwide Arena
|Location
|Columbus, Ohio
How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online
Local TV Channel: SNW, BSOH
Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+
The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year.
Streaming the game with a VPN
How to listen to live commentary of Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers
Audio stream: SiriusXM
SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season.
Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers team news
Columbus Blue Jackets team news & key players
Kirill Marchenko, Yegor Chinakhov, and Sean Monahan have been at the forefront for Columbus, combining for 10 goals and 13 assists across the top two lines. However, the offensive contributions haven’t stopped there—Kent Johnson, Mathieu Oliver, and Kevin Labanc have pitched in with five goals and nine assists, while defenseman Zach Werenski has added firepower from the point with three goals and four assists, helping to ignite the attack.
Edmonton Oilers team news & key players
For the visitors, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have led the way, tallying seven goals and eight assists between them on the top line. But the supporting cast has struggled to make an impact, with only five other players reaching at least two goals, allowing opposing defenses to key in on the top line. Defensively, Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm have anchored the top pairing, though the rest of the unit has struggled, often giving opponents too many clean looks at the net.
Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record
|Date
|Game
|Competition
|03/08/24
|Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 Edmonton Oilers
|NHL
|01/24/24
|Edmonton Oilers 4-1 Columbus Blue Jackets
|NHL
|02/25/23
|Columbus Blue Jackets 6-5 Edmonton Oilers
|NHL
|01/26/23
|Edmonton Oilers 2-3 Columbus Blue Jackets
|NHL
|04/24/22
|Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 Edmonton Oilers
|NHL