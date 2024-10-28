This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Edmonton Oilers NHL 2024Getty Images
Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers live on ESPN+
Neeraj Sharma

How to watch today's Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Edmonton Oilers, including how to watch and team news.

When the Edmonton Oilers (4-4-1) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (3-3-1) at Nationwide Arena on Monday (with puck drop set for 7:00 PM ET), keep an eye on standout players like Leon Draisaitl and Zachary Werenski.

Start an ESPN+ subscription from $11.99 a month
Sign up today

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the NHL game, plus plenty more.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Columbus Blue Jackets and the Edmonton Oilers will lock horns against each other in a highly anticipated NHL game on Monday, October 28, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

DateMonday, October 28, 2024
Puck-Drop Time7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT
VenueNationwide Arena
LocationColumbus, Ohio

How to watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: SNW, BSOH

Streaming service: NHL Power Play on ESPN+

Start an ESPN+ subscription from $11.99 a month
Sign up today

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

How to listen to live commentary of Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers

Audio stream: SiriusXM

SiriusXM allows you to stream every NHL game throughout the season. Listeners will need either a Platinum or Streaming Platinum plan.

Listen to every NHL game live on SiriusXM!
Subscribe today from $1

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Columbus Blue Jackets team news & key players

Kirill Marchenko, Yegor Chinakhov, and Sean Monahan have been at the forefront for Columbus, combining for 10 goals and 13 assists across the top two lines. However, the offensive contributions haven’t stopped there—Kent Johnson, Mathieu Oliver, and Kevin Labanc have pitched in with five goals and nine assists, while defenseman Zach Werenski has added firepower from the point with three goals and four assists, helping to ignite the attack.

Edmonton Oilers team news & key players

For the visitors, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have led the way, tallying seven goals and eight assists between them on the top line. But the supporting cast has struggled to make an impact, with only five other players reaching at least two goals, allowing opposing defenses to key in on the top line. Defensively, Evan Bouchard and Mattias Ekholm have anchored the top pairing, though the rest of the unit has struggled, often giving opponents too many clean looks at the net.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

DateGameCompetition
03/08/24Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 Edmonton OilersNHL
01/24/24Edmonton Oilers 4-1 Columbus Blue JacketsNHL
02/25/23Columbus Blue Jackets 6-5 Edmonton OilersNHL
01/26/23Edmonton Oilers 2-3 Columbus Blue JacketsNHL
04/24/22Columbus Blue Jackets 5-2 Edmonton OilersNHL

More NHL news and coverage

Advertisement