Colorado Rapids vs St Louis City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Colorado Rapids and St. Louis City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Colorado Rapids will look to make four straight home wins when they welcome St. Louis City to Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in MLS action this weekend.

The Rapids got back to the winner's circle following their defeat away to LAFC, as Djordje Mihailovic's 94th-minute spot kick against Kansas City ensured they maintained their three-game winning run on home soil.

Chris Armas' side sit fourth in the Western Conference table, three points ahead of Vancouver Whitecaps but looking to chase down the top three in the division.

Elsewhere, St. Louis' interim head coach John Hackworth marked his first game at the helm with a much-needed win over San Jose Earthquakes last time out. It is Hackworth's second spell in interim charge following the sacking of Bradley Carnell after a nine-game winless run in MLS. Their triumph sees them remain in 12th place in the Western Conference, a point behind FC Dallas.

Colorado Rapids vs St. Louis City kick-off time

Date: Sunday, July 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT Venue: Dick's Sporting Goods Park

The match will be played at the Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Sunday, July 7, 2024, with kick-off at 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Colorado Rapids vs St. Louis City online - TV channels & live streams

The match and its highlights will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Live updates will be available here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Colorado Rapids team news

The Colorado Rapids are still missing Jackson Travis and Daniel Chacon, sidelined by ankle and knee injuries, respectively.

Defender Moise Bombito is away representing Canada in the Copa America, making him unavailable for selection.

Kevin Cabral will also be absent from Sunday's clash, serving a one-match ban after accumulating too many yellow cards, the latest of which came against Sporting Kansas City.

Colorado Rapids possible XI: Steffen; Rosenberry, Abubakar, Maxsoe, Vines; Ronan, Bassett; Harris, Mihailovic, Fernandez; Navarro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Steffen, Beaudry Defenders: Jones, Maxso, Abubakar, Edwards, Vines, Rosenberry, Anderson Midfielders: Diack, Larraz, Mihailovic, Bassett, Fernandez Forwards: Lewis, Cabral, Harris, Navarro, Yapi, Frederick

St. Louis City team news

St. Louis will have to soldier on without key players in their core lineup, as Joakim Nilsson (hamstring), Rasmus Alm (knee), and Tomas Ostrak (ankle) remain sidelined.

Brazilian midfielder Celio Pompeu has been out of action for the past four matches since sustaining an injury against FC Dallas on June 16, while Joshua Yaro also continues his stint on the injury list.

St Louis City possible XI: Burki; Totland, Durkin, Parker, Reid; Blom, Klein, Loewen; Kijima, Thorisson, Vassilev

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lundt, Olivares Defenders: Dyhr, Nilsson, Totland, Parker, Nerwiński, Watts, Markanich, Yaro Midfielders: Blom, Vassilev, Lowen, Durkin, Jackson, Kijima, Pearce, Pearce Forwards: Adeniran, Thorisson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 20/06/24 St. Louis City 0-3 Colorado Rapids MLS 02/07/23 St. Louis City 2-0 Colorado Rapids MLS 23/04/23 Colorado Rapids 1-1 St. Louis City MLS

