Colon vs River Plate: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Liga Profesional match between Colon and River Plate, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Thursday's Argentine Superliga clash sees red-hot River Plate make the trip to Santa Fe to face off with Colon.

Colon have had a solid start to the second phase of the league campaign, having only lost three of their previous eight Argentine Primera games, placing them fourth in Group A. With a possible victory over table-toppers River Plate this midweek, they could even move up to the top of the league, as they trail the league leaders by only three points.

Having said that, the hosts' are coming into this match on the back of two straight losses, with no victories in their past three games (1D, 2L). In contrast, the visitors have picked up after slipping twice early in the second phase of the season, and are unbeaten in their last five Argentina Superliga games (4W, 1D).

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Colon vs River Plate kick-off time

Date: October 19, 2023 Kick-off time: 5:30 pm ET/2:30 pm PT Venue: Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao Lopez

The game between Colon and River Plate will be played at the Estadio Brigadier General Estanislao Lopez, also known as Elephant Graveyard, in Santa Fe, Argentina, on October 19, 2023. Kick-off is at 5:30 pm ET or 2:30 pm PT.

How to watch Colon vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams

The game is available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+, Fanatiz and ViX, while fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Colon team news

Colon boss Nestor Gorosito will likely be forced into at least two changes to the side that slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Barracas Central. Favio Álvarez was replaced at half-time in last weekend’s defeat and is now expected to sit this one out.

Right-back Alberto Espinola is also doubtful after he suffered an injury in the 2-0 defeat to Union de Santa Fe in Copa Santa Fe semi-final. Midfielder Tomas Galvan, who is on loan from River Plate, could also miss out the clash against his parent club.

Colon possible XI: Chicco; Meza, Goltz, Garces, Mas; Galvan, Lucena, Ibanez; Botta, Pierotti, Abila

Position Players Goalkeepers: I. Chicco, M. Ibanez Defenders: Meza, Garces, Nardelli, Goltz, Teuten, Goltz, Mas, Delgado, Conti Midfielders: Moreyra, Teuten, Farias, Pico, Vega, Galvan, C. Arrua, Silva, Lucena, J. Ibanez, Alvarez, Perlaza Forwards: Abila, Benitez, Pierotti, Neris, Botta, Battalini, Guille

River Plate team news

River Plate boss Martin Demichelis has some selection headaches with several first-team players involved in midweek World Cup qualifiers. Franco Armani, Paulo Díaz, Nicolas De la Cruz, and Salomon Rondon are called for international duty and are among those unlikely to feature in Santa Fe, while veteran defender Jonathan Maidana is out with a long-term injury, but he is not a mainstay anyway.

River Plate possible XI: Centurion; Herrera, Gonzalez, Funes Mori, Casco; Perez, Fernandez, Aliendro; Lanzini, Borja, Barco

Position Players Goalkeepers: Centurion, Lavagnino Defenders: P. Diaz, Mammana, D. Martinez, Funes Mori, Gonzalez Pirez Midfielders: Kranevitter, Perez, De la Cruz, Aliendro, P. Martinez, Lanzini, Palavecino, Fernandez, Barco, Simon Forwards: Borja, Colidio, Rondon, Suarez, Echeverri, Solari

Head-to-Head Record

Date Fixture Competition 6/7/23 River Plate 2-0 Colon Argentina Primera Division 16/6/22 Colon 1-0 River Plate Argentina Primera Division 19/12/21 River Plate 4-0 Colon Argentina Superliga Cup 19/7/21 River Plate 1-2 Colon Argentina Primera Division 12/4/21 River Plate 3-2 Colon Copa Argentina

