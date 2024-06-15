Colombia vs Bolivia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Friendlies match between Colombia and Bolivia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two teams featuring at this summer's Copa America will square off in a friendly encounter on Saturday evening, as Colombia take on Bolivia in Connecticut.

Colombia will enter the encounter fresh off an emphatic 5-1 victory over the United States, while Bolivia suffered a 3-1 defeat to Ecuador in their most recent fixture, with both teams now wrapping up their preparations for the Copa America, which begins on June 20.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Colombia vs Bolivia kick-off time

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT Venue: Pratt & Whitney Stadium

The game between Colombia and Bolivia will be played at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, with kick-off at 5:00 pm ET/ 2:00 pm PT for fans in the US on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

How to watch Colombia vs Bolivia online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be available to watch on TrillerTV in the US, with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Team news & squads

Colombia team news

Colombia's three goals against the United States were scored by second-half substitutes Jorge Carrascal, Luis Sinisterra, and Richard Rios, all of whom will be vying for a start in the attack here.

Rafael Santos Borre spearheaded the line against the United States last time out, and the 28-year-old is again set to operate in the final third of the pitch, while Jefferson Lerma should continue in the middle of the park.

Colombia possible XI: Vargas; Munoz, D Sanchez, Lucumi, Mojica; Uribe, Lerma; Arias, J Rodriguez, Diaz; Borre

Bolivia team news

Bolivia boss Zago could potentially name the same side that took to the field against Ecuador last time out before making as many as six changes in the second half.

Carmelo Algaranaz has scored twice for his national side and is again set to operate in the attacking third of the pitch. Miguel Terceros, who scored his first international goal against Ecuador, should also be introduced off the bench.

Bolivia possible XI: Viscarra; Medina, Jusino, Sagredo, Suarez; Cuellar, Villamil, Cespedes, Vaca, Fernandez; Algaranaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lampe, Viscarra, Cordano Defenders: Je. Sagredo, Bejarano, Fernández, Haquin, Quinteros, Medina, Cuéllar, Vaca, Durán, Rocha, Jo. Segredo Midfielders: Saucedo, Justiniano, Ramallo, Bejarano, R. Vaca, Villarroel, Arrascaita, Villamil, Chura, Terceros Forwards: Martins, Algarañaz, Miranda, Cuéllar, Reinoso

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/03/22 Colombia 3-0 Bolivia World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 03/09/21 Bolivia 1-1 Colombia World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 24/03/17 Colombia 1-0 Bolivia World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 25/03/16 Bolivia 2-3 Colombia World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL 23/03/13 Colombia 5-0 Bolivia World Championship Qual. CONMEBOL

