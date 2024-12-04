How to watch LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the LA Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The LA Clippers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves to start a highly anticipated NBA game on December 04, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT.

The Timberwolves average 111.1 points each game in comparison to the Clippers' 109.3 points each game, which shows a slight offensive edge.

The Timberwolves get 41.8 rebounds per game, the Clippers get 45.5, which means they have a lot more chances to score again.

Both teams move the ball pretty well. The Timberwolves give out 24.6 assists per game, while the Clippers give out 25.1 assists per game.

LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The LA Clippers will face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a thrilling NBA game on December 04, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, at Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California.

Date December 04, 2024 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue Intuit Dome Location Inglewood, California

How to watch LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LA Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to LA Clippers vs Minnesota Timberwolves play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

LA Clippers team news

Norman Powell is scoring an impressive 23.6 points each game while shooting 49.2% from the field and 83.1% from the free throw line.

Ivica Zubac gets 12.4 rebounds for each game, which includes 4.0 offensive boards along with 8.3 defensive boards.

James Harden averages 8.9 assists each game, but he has 4.4 turnovers over 34.4 minutes.

LA Clippers injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Kevin Porter Jr. Ankle injury Out PF, Kobe Brown Back injury Out

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards assists the Timberwolves with 26.7 points per game despite a 44.6% field goal and 79.6% free-throw percentage.

Rudy Gobert grabs an average of 11.2 rebounds each game, which includes 3.5 offensive rebounds and 7.7 defensive rebounds.

Mike Conley contributes 4.7 assists each game and has a low percentage of turnovers of 1.4 during 25.8 minutes.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PG, Rob Dillingham Ankle injury Day-to-Day SF, Joe Ingles Soleus injury Day-to-Day

LA Clippers and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record

The LA Clippers and the Minnesota Timberwolves recently faced each other five times and the Minnesota Timberwolves won four of those games. Most importantly, the Timberwolves have a knack for coming through in big moments, as shown by their 93-92 and 109-105 wins.

It was clear how effective they were at scoring in big wins like the 121–100 rout on the 13th of February 2024, and the 118–100 win on the 13th of March 2024. The Clippers' only win, a close 89-88 win on March 4th, 2024, shows how hard it is for them to regularly get past Minnesota's defense.

Based on this past, the Timberwolves may have the edge because they score more efficiently and can win close games. However, the Clippers may keep the game close because they are great at rebounding and making moves.

Date Results Nov 30, 2024 Timberwolves 93-92 Clippers Mar 13, 2024 Timberwolves 118-100 Clippers Mar 04, 2024 Clippers 89-88 Timberwolves Feb 13, 2024 Timberwolves 121-100 Clippers Jan 15, 2024 Timberwolves 109-105 Clippers

