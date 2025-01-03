How to watch LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks NBA game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The LA Clippers are scheduled to meet the Atlanta Hawks to open a high-voltage NBA action on January 4, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT.

The Hawks score an average of 117.1 scores per game, which is a bit more than the Clippers' 108.7 scores per game average.

The Clippers and Hawks are pretty even when it comes to boards. The Clippers average 44.6 rebounds a game, while the Hawks average 45.9.

Hawks stop more shots than the Clippers, 5.2 per game on average vs. 4.3 per game for the Clippers.

LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks: Date and tip-off time

The LA Clippers and the Atlanta Hawks will face off against each other in an epic NBA battle on January 4, 2025, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, at Intuit Dome, in Inglewood, California.

Date January 4, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue Intuit Dome Location Inglewood, California

How to watch LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the LA Clippers and the Atlanta Hawks live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to LA Clippers vs Atlanta Hawks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

LA Clippers team news

Norman Powell scores 24.3 points every game on average and shoots an amazing 49.0% from his attempts and 85.0% from the line for free throws.

Ivica Zubac grabs 12.5 rebounds per game, with 4.0 offensive rebounds and 8.5 defense rebounds.

James Harden gets 7.8 assists each game and 33.9 minutes per game, even though he turns the ball over 4.8 times per game.

LA Clippers injuries

Player I njury I njury status SF, P.J. Tucker Personal Out SF, Kawhi Leonard Knee injury Out

Atlanta Hawks team news

Trae Young scores 22.3 points each game on average making 39.9% of his field goals and 87.6% of his free throws.

Jalen Johnson grabs an average of 10.2 rebounds each game, which includes 1.8 offensive rebounds and 8.4 defense rebounds.

Atlanta Hawks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status PF, Larry Nance Jr. Hand injury Out SG, Kobe Bufkin Shoulder injury Out for Season

LA Clippers and Atlanta Hawks head-to-head record

From the five previous meetings between the Clippers and the Hawks, it's clear that each team has performed great. The Hawks won their most recent game, on March 18, 2024, by a score of 110–93.

The Clippers soon got better, though, and beat the Hawks 149–144 on February 6, 2024. This showed that they could beat Atlanta in an energetic, high-intensity game. In the other three games, the scores were also very close.

In 2023, both teams tied, and in March 2022, the Hawks won a close game 112-106. Because of these results, the game is likely to be very close. Atlanta may have the upper hand because of their stronger offense and better defense, but the Clippers could be a real threat if they can keep up their offensive rhythm.

Date Results Mar 18, 2024 Hawks 110-93 Clippers Feb 06, 2024 Clippers 149-144 Hawks Jan 29, 2023 Clippers 120-113 Hawks Jan 09, 2023 Hawks 112-108 Clippers Mar 12, 2022 Hawks 112-106 Clippers

