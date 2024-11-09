How to watch today's Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets NBA game, livestream, TV channel and more

The Brooklyn Nets (4-4) are set to challenge the unbeaten Cleveland Cavaliers (9-0) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Brooklyn edged out the Memphis Grizzlies earlier this week with a close 106-104 win. Dennis Schroder and Cam Johnson each contributed 20 points, while four other Nets players also hit double figures. Both teams shot an identical 47% from the field, but the Grizzlies struggled from beyond the arc, connecting on just 26.7% of their three-point attempts. Brooklyn dominated the paint, putting up 48 points and adding 13 three-pointers in their home victory.

The Cavaliers overcame an undermanned New Orleans Pelicans squad on Wednesday, led by Donovan Mitchell with 29 points, while seven other Cavs players tallied at least nine points each. Both teams shot an impressive 48% from deep, but Cleveland capitalized on fast-breaks, outscoring New Orleans by 12 points in transition and adding 14 more points in the paint. Each team held a double-digit lead at different points, but Cleveland's depth ultimately proved too much for New Orleans to handle.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets: Date and tip-off time

The Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets in a highly anticipated NBA game on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date Saturday, November 9, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Brooklyn Nets live on:

National TV : NBA TV

: NBA TV Local TV channel: YES, FDSN OH

YES, FDSN OH Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Cleveland Cavaliers team news & key performers

Donovan Mitchell is once again putting up stellar numbers for the Cavaliers. Already a record-setter this season, Mitchell came into the weekend averaging 23.8 points per game with an impressive 48.5% shooting accuracy. He’ll look to continue leading the Cavs against a Brooklyn defense that has had its struggles.

The Cavaliers' good fortune with injuries has also been key this season, a welcome change after last season's setbacks that led to their playoff exit against the Celtics. Darius Garland remains a top contributor, coming close to a double-double in a recent game, while Evan Mobley has been a force on defense, swatting away three shots in their latest win over the New Orleans Pelicans. Jarrett Allen is also excelling, averaging 15.1 points and 11.9 rebounds, anchoring the paint and making life tough for opposing players daring enough to drive inside.

Brooklyn Nets team news & key performers

The Brooklyn Nets face a tough challenge on this back-to-back, heading to Cleveland to take on one of the league's hottest teams right after a Friday night clash with the Boston Celtics at TD Garden.

Cam Thomas has been impressive and will need to keep up his form. Entering Friday, he was averaging a remarkable 24.9 points per game, shooting 42.3% from the field. Dennis Schroder has also stepped up, boasting a 19.9 points-per-game average while hitting 50.5% of his shots. The Nets have found a consistent scorer in Cameron Johnson as well, with Johnson entering the weekend putting up 16.6 points per game. Dorian Finney-Smith has been reliable, adding 10.6 points per game, while Nic Claxton has been efficient, averaging 9.3 points and shooting 52.7% from the floor.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 11/03/24 Cleveland Cavaliers 101-120 Brooklyn Nets NBA 09/02/24 Brooklyn Nets 95-118 Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 12/01/24 Cleveland Cavaliers 111-102 Brooklyn Nets NBA 26/10/23 Brooklyn Nets 113-114 Cleveland Cavaliers NBA 17/07/23 Cleveland Cavaliers 102-99 Brooklyn Nets LVSL

