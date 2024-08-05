This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's FC Cincinnati vs NYCFC Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between FC Cincinnati and NYCFC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

FC Cincinnati and New York City Football Club (NYCFC) will battle for the top spot in Group East 1 at the 2024 Leagues Cup when the two sides clash at the TQL Stadium on Monday.

Both teams have already qualified for the knockouts of the tournament but FC Cincy have a one-point lead over the Bronx heading into their final group game, after they collectively knocking out Queretaro.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

FC Cincinnati vs NYCFC kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 5, 2024
Kick-off time:5 pm PT / 8 pm ET
Venue:TQL Stadium

The Leagues Cup match between FC Cincinnati and NYCFC will be played at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Monday, August 5, in the United States (US).

How to watch FC Cincinnati vs NYCFC online - TV channels & live streams

Apple TVWatch here

In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup match between FC Cincinnati and NYCFC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

FC Cincinnati team news

New signing Chidozie Awaziem is eligible to make his debut here, but captain Luciano Acosta will miss out with a foot injury, while Miles Robinson is on international duty with Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

FC Cincinnati possible XI: Celetano; Powell, Awaziem, Murphy; Halsey, Kubo, Bucha, Asad; Orellano, Santos; Baird

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Celentano, Kann, Louro, Walters
Defenders:Powell, Hagglund, Awaziem, Halsey, Keller, Miazga, Murphy, Aghedo, Foster, Yedlin
Midfielders:Nwobodo, Bucha, Pinto, Valenzuela, Asad, Jimenez
Forwards:Kubo, Boupendza, Santos, Baird, Kelsy, Orellano

NYCFC team news

With Luca Orellano in goal, the likes of Magno, Julian Fernandez, Maxi Moralez and Mounsef Bakrar could continue in the XI.

NYCFC possible XI: Barraza; Hope-Gund, Martins, Risa, McFarlane; Sands, Haak; Fernandez, Moralez, Mijatovic; Bakrar

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Barraza, Romero, Rando, Freese
Defenders:Hope-Gund, Risa, Tanasijevic, Martins, McFarlane, O'Toole, Gray, Ilenic, Baeira
Midfielders:Sands, Perea, Rodriguez, Moralez, Carrizo, Shore, Parks, Haak
Forwards:Mijatovic, Bakrar, Fernandez, Martinez, Wolf, Ojeda, Yanez, Magno, Jones

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between FC Cincinnati and NYCFC across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 23, 2024FC Cincinnati 1-0 NYCFCMLS
August 26, 2023FC Cincinnati 3-0 NYCFCMLS
May 31, 2023NYCFC 1-3 FC CincinnatiMLS
May 10, 2023FC Cincinnati 1-0 NYCFCUS Open Cup
September 6, 2022NYCFC 1-1 FC CincinnatiMLS

Useful links

