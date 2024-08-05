How to watch today's FC Cincinnati vs NYCFC Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

FC Cincinnati and New York City Football Club (NYCFC) will battle for the top spot in Group East 1 at the 2024 Leagues Cup when the two sides clash at the TQL Stadium on Monday.
Both teams have already qualified for the knockouts of the tournament but FC Cincy have a one-point lead over the Bronx heading into their final group game, after they collectively knocking out Queretaro.
FC Cincinnati vs NYCFC kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm PT / 8 pm ET
|Venue:
|TQL Stadium
The Leagues Cup match between FC Cincinnati and NYCFC will be played at the TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, United States.
It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Monday, August 5, in the United States (US).
How to watch FC Cincinnati vs NYCFC online - TV channels & live streams
In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup match between FC Cincinnati and NYCFC will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Team news & squads
FC Cincinnati team news
New signing Chidozie Awaziem is eligible to make his debut here, but captain Luciano Acosta will miss out with a foot injury, while Miles Robinson is on international duty with Team USA at the 2024 Summer Olympics.
FC Cincinnati possible XI: Celetano; Powell, Awaziem, Murphy; Halsey, Kubo, Bucha, Asad; Orellano, Santos; Baird
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Celentano, Kann, Louro, Walters
|Defenders:
|Powell, Hagglund, Awaziem, Halsey, Keller, Miazga, Murphy, Aghedo, Foster, Yedlin
|Midfielders:
|Nwobodo, Bucha, Pinto, Valenzuela, Asad, Jimenez
|Forwards:
|Kubo, Boupendza, Santos, Baird, Kelsy, Orellano
NYCFC team news
With Luca Orellano in goal, the likes of Magno, Julian Fernandez, Maxi Moralez and Mounsef Bakrar could continue in the XI.
NYCFC possible XI: Barraza; Hope-Gund, Martins, Risa, McFarlane; Sands, Haak; Fernandez, Moralez, Mijatovic; Bakrar
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Barraza, Romero, Rando, Freese
|Defenders:
|Hope-Gund, Risa, Tanasijevic, Martins, McFarlane, O'Toole, Gray, Ilenic, Baeira
|Midfielders:
|Sands, Perea, Rodriguez, Moralez, Carrizo, Shore, Parks, Haak
|Forwards:
|Mijatovic, Bakrar, Fernandez, Martinez, Wolf, Ojeda, Yanez, Magno, Jones
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between FC Cincinnati and NYCFC across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 23, 2024
|FC Cincinnati 1-0 NYCFC
|MLS
|August 26, 2023
|FC Cincinnati 3-0 NYCFC
|MLS
|May 31, 2023
|NYCFC 1-3 FC Cincinnati
|MLS
|May 10, 2023
|FC Cincinnati 1-0 NYCFC
|US Open Cup
|September 6, 2022
|NYCFC 1-1 FC Cincinnati
|MLS