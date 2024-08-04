How to watch today's Chivas vs LA Galaxy Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Chivas and LA Galaxy will play for a possible top spot in West 2 group at the 2024 Leagues Cup when they two sides face off at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday.
Greg Vanney's side already qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament given their 2-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes.
Chivas are also in contention to make it out of the group stage despite a 4-3 on penalties against the Earthquakes. However, anything less than a win on Sunday would mean a group stage exit for the Liga MX side.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Chivas vs LA Galaxy kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 4, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Dignity Health Sports Park
The Leagues Cup match between Chivas and LA Galaxy will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, United States.
It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Sunday, August 4, in the United States (US).
How to watch Chivas vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams
In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup match between Chivas and LA Galaxy will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Team news & squads
Chivas team news
Chivas boss Fernando Gago is likely to persist with Roberto Alvarado to lead the line of attack, while Cade Cowell is also a strong candidate to start amidst the front three.
Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Mozo, G. Sepulveda, L. Sepulveda, Chavez; F. Gonzalez, Guzman, Gutierrez; Cowell, Alvarado, Marin
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Whalley, Rangel
|Defenders:
|Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Olivas, Castillo, L. Sepulveda, Martinez
|Midfielders:
|Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Cowell, Beltran, Aguirre, Cisneros, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla
|Forwards:
|Chicharito, Marin, A. Gonzalez
LA Galaxy team news
Galaxy manager Vanney will welcome Gaston Brugman after the midfielder's recovery from a leg injury, while Novak Micovic is tipped to start in between the sticks once again.
In attack, Diego Fagundez and Gabriel Pec should feature in support of Joseph Paintsil.
LA Galaxy possible XI: Micovic; Nelson, Yoshida, Neal, Yamane; Cerrillo, Delgado; Fagundez, Puig, Pec; Paintsil
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Scott, Micovic, McCarthy
|Defenders:
|Yamane, Aude, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Caceres, Neal, Garces
|Midfielders:
|Brugman, Delgado, Puig, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi, Parente
|Forwards:
|Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Chivas and LA Galaxy across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 3, 2022
|LA Galaxy 2-0 Chivas
|Club Friendlies
|July 28, 2007
|LA Galaxy 1-2 Chivas
|SuperLiga