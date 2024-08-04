How to watch today's Chivas vs LA Galaxy Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Chivas and LA Galaxy, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas and LA Galaxy will play for a possible top spot in West 2 group at the 2024 Leagues Cup when they two sides face off at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday.

Greg Vanney's side already qualified for the knockout stage of the tournament given their 2-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes.

Chivas are also in contention to make it out of the group stage despite a 4-3 on penalties against the Earthquakes. However, anything less than a win on Sunday would mean a group stage exit for the Liga MX side.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chivas vs LA Galaxy kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park

The Leagues Cup match between Chivas and LA Galaxy will be played at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Sunday, August 4, in the United States (US).

How to watch Chivas vs LA Galaxy online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup match between Chivas and LA Galaxy will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Chivas team news

Chivas boss Fernando Gago is likely to persist with Roberto Alvarado to lead the line of attack, while Cade Cowell is also a strong candidate to start amidst the front three.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Mozo, G. Sepulveda, L. Sepulveda, Chavez; F. Gonzalez, Guzman, Gutierrez; Cowell, Alvarado, Marin

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Olivas, Castillo, L. Sepulveda, Martinez Midfielders: Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Cowell, Beltran, Aguirre, Cisneros, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla Forwards: Chicharito, Marin, A. Gonzalez

LA Galaxy team news

Galaxy manager Vanney will welcome Gaston Brugman after the midfielder's recovery from a leg injury, while Novak Micovic is tipped to start in between the sticks once again.

In attack, Diego Fagundez and Gabriel Pec should feature in support of Joseph Paintsil.

LA Galaxy possible XI: Micovic; Nelson, Yoshida, Neal, Yamane; Cerrillo, Delgado; Fagundez, Puig, Pec; Paintsil

Position Players Goalkeepers: Scott, Micovic, McCarthy Defenders: Yamane, Aude, Yoshida, Nelson, Zavaleta, Cuevas, Caceres, Neal, Garces Midfielders: Brugman, Delgado, Puig, Cerrillo, Lepley, Vivi, Parente Forwards: Fagundez, Joveljic, Pec, Berry, Paintsil, Bibout

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Chivas and LA Galaxy across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 3, 2022 LA Galaxy 2-0 Chivas Club Friendlies July 28, 2007 LA Galaxy 1-2 Chivas SuperLiga

Useful links