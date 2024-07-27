Chivas vs San Jose Earthquakes: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Leagues Cup game

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Chivas and San Jose Earthquakes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chivas will look to book their third straight win in all competitions when they take on San Jose Earthquakes in a Leagues Cup fixture at the Levi's Stadium on Saturday.

While Rojiblancos come off back-to-back 2-0 wins over Queretaro and Mazatlan in Liga MX, the MLS outfit will aim to snap a fresh losing streak of three games after a 2-0 loss at Minnesota United last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chivas vs San Jose Earthquakes kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET Venue: Levi's Stadium

The Leagues Cup match between Chivas and San Jose Earthquakes will be played at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, United States.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Saturday, July 27, in the United States (US).

How to watch Chivas vs San Jose Earthquakes online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup match between Chivas and San Jose Earthquakes will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Fans in the US can also catch the live action through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Univision and FS1 (Fox Sports 1).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Chivas team news

Defender Jesus Orozco is a major doubt after sustaining a knock in the recent Mazatlan win.

Meanwhile, Cade Cowell will support Chicharito in the attack.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Mozo, Sepulveda, Guzman, Chavez; Gonzalez, Alvarado; Beltran, Gutierrez, Cowell; Chicharito

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Olivas, Castillo, Cisneros, L. Sepulveda, Martinez Midfielders: Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Cowell, Beltran, Aguirre, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla Forwards: Chicharito, Marin, Brigido, A. Gonzalez

San Jose Earthquakes team news

Goalkeepers JT Marcinkowski and Daniel, and defensive duo Jamar Ricketts and Daniel Munie are ruled out through injuries.

Besides, Cruz Medina, Emi Ochoa and Niko Tsakiris are away on international duty.

San Jose Earthquakes possible XI: Yarbrough; Verhoeven, Rodrigues, Beason, Kikanovic; Gruezo, Yueill; Pellegrino, Lopez, Espinoza; Ebobisse

Position Players Goalkeepers: Yarbrough, Bieganski, Jackson Defenders: Marie, Wilson, Beason, Skahan, Thompson, Munie, Rodrigues, Akapo, Verhoeven, Walls, Costa Midfielders: Morales, Gruezo, Yueill, Richmond, Lopez, Mendoza, Baldisimo Forwards: Pellegrino, Espionoza, Ebobisse, Bouda, Judd, Kikanovic, Cowell

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Chivas and San Jose Earthquakes face each other across all competitions.

