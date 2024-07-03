Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Chicago Fire FC and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two sides looking to end their losing skid and climb towards the playoff spots in the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference standings, Chicago Fire and Philadelphia Union will lock horns at Soldier Field on Thursday.

The hosts have plummeted to the bottom of the division after two straight defeats, while their opponents are only two points ahead after a four-match losing skid.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chicago Fire FC vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, July 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Soldier Field

The MLS match between Chicago Fire and Philadelphia Union will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA.

It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on Wednesday, July 3, in the United States (US).

How to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS encounter will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chicago Fire FC team news

Chicago Fire will be missing star man Xherdan Shaqiri, who is away on international duty with Switzerland at Euro 2024, while Andrew Gutman, Chase Gasper, Tobias Salquist, and Federico Navarro are all expected to be sidelined through injury.

Their attack will again be led by Hugo Cuypers, who leads his side's scoring charts with seven goals so far this season, and Maren Haile-Selassie who has found the back of the net in three straight games heading into Thursday's clash.

Chicago Fire possible XI: Brady; Souquet, Pineda, Czichos; Arigoni, Herbers, Acosta, Gutierrez, Dean; Cuypers, Haile-Selassie

Position Players Goalkeepers: Richey, Gal, Brady, Dawd Defenders: Souquet, Teran, Czichos, Gutman, Omsberg, Dean, Arigoni Midfielders: Haile-Selassie, Shaqiri, Gutierrez, Herbers, Pineda, Acosta, Gimenez, Navarro, Oregel, Casas Forwards: Mueller, Cuypers, Barlow, Koutsias

Philadelphia Union team news

Philadelphia Union are unable to call upon the services of striker Julian Carranza, who officially departed for Feyenoord at the beginning of July after an injury-hit first half to the campaign, while fellow attacker Mikael Uhre is sidelined through injury alongside goalkeeper Andre Blake, midfielder Alejandro Bedoya and attacker Markus Anderson.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Rick; Harriel, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Sullivan, Flach, Bueno, McGlynn; Baribo, Glesnes

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Cleveland, Bersano Defenders: Cascante, Väisänen, Ring, Biro, Gallagher, Kolmanič, Hedges, Hines-Ike, Jimenez, Hafferty Midfielders: Driussi, Rigoni, Pereira, Wolff, Valencia, Burton, Finlay, Wolff, Burton Forwards: Zardes, Rubio, Obrian, Fodrey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 25/02/24 Philadelphia Union 2-2 Chicago Fire MLS 16/04/23 Chicago Fire 2-2 Philadelphia Union MLS 12/03/23 Philadelphia Union 1-0 Chicago Fire MLS 14/08/22 Philadelphia Union 4-1 Chicago Fire MLS 30/06/22 Chicago Fire 1-0 Philadelphia Union MLS

