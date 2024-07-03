Chicago Fire vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Two sides looking to end their losing skid and climb towards the playoff spots in the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference standings, Chicago Fire and Philadelphia Union will lock horns at Soldier Field on Thursday.
The hosts have plummeted to the bottom of the division after two straight defeats, while their opponents are only two points ahead after a four-match losing skid.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Chicago Fire FC vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time
|Date:
|Wednesday, July 3, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Soldier Field
The MLS match between Chicago Fire and Philadelphia Union will be played at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, USA.
It will kick off at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT on Wednesday, July 3, in the United States (US).
How to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams
The MLS encounter will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US. Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Chicago Fire FC team news
Chicago Fire will be missing star man Xherdan Shaqiri, who is away on international duty with Switzerland at Euro 2024, while Andrew Gutman, Chase Gasper, Tobias Salquist, and Federico Navarro are all expected to be sidelined through injury.
Their attack will again be led by Hugo Cuypers, who leads his side's scoring charts with seven goals so far this season, and Maren Haile-Selassie who has found the back of the net in three straight games heading into Thursday's clash.
Chicago Fire possible XI: Brady; Souquet, Pineda, Czichos; Arigoni, Herbers, Acosta, Gutierrez, Dean; Cuypers, Haile-Selassie
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Richey, Gal, Brady, Dawd
|Defenders:
|Souquet, Teran, Czichos, Gutman, Omsberg, Dean, Arigoni
|Midfielders:
|Haile-Selassie, Shaqiri, Gutierrez, Herbers, Pineda, Acosta, Gimenez, Navarro, Oregel, Casas
|Forwards:
|Mueller, Cuypers, Barlow, Koutsias
Philadelphia Union team news
Philadelphia Union are unable to call upon the services of striker Julian Carranza, who officially departed for Feyenoord at the beginning of July after an injury-hit first half to the campaign, while fellow attacker Mikael Uhre is sidelined through injury alongside goalkeeper Andre Blake, midfielder Alejandro Bedoya and attacker Markus Anderson.
Philadelphia Union possible XI: Rick; Harriel, Glesnes, Elliott, Wagner; Sullivan, Flach, Bueno, McGlynn; Baribo, Glesnes
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Stuver, Cleveland, Bersano
|Defenders:
|Cascante, Väisänen, Ring, Biro, Gallagher, Kolmanič, Hedges, Hines-Ike, Jimenez, Hafferty
|Midfielders:
|Driussi, Rigoni, Pereira, Wolff, Valencia, Burton, Finlay, Wolff, Burton
|Forwards:
|Zardes, Rubio, Obrian, Fodrey
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|25/02/24
|Philadelphia Union 2-2 Chicago Fire
|MLS
|16/04/23
|Chicago Fire 2-2 Philadelphia Union
|MLS
|12/03/23
|Philadelphia Union 1-0 Chicago Fire
|MLS
|14/08/22
|Philadelphia Union 4-1 Chicago Fire
|MLS
|30/06/22
|Chicago Fire 1-0 Philadelphia Union
|MLS