Chelsea Women vs Aston Villa Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Chelsea Women and Aston Villa Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea Women can go atop the Women's Super League (WSL) standings table when they welcome Aston Villa Women to Kingsmeadow on Wednesday.

However, the Blues are on a three-game winless run in all competitions after facing a Women's FA Cup exit with a 2-1 loss to Manchester United on Sunday.

The midtable Villans will also look to return to winning ways following a 2-2 draw with Leicester City on March 30.

Chelsea Women vs Aston Villa Women kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm EST Venue: Kingsmeadow

The WSL match between Chelsea Women and Aston Villa Women will be played at Kingsmeadow in Kingston, England.

It will kick off at 2 pm EST on Wednesday, April 17, in the United States (US).

How to watch Chelsea Women vs Aston Villa Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the WSL match between Chelsea Women and Aston Villa Women will be broadcast live on TV on Paramount+.

Team news & squads

Chelsea Women team news

Millie Bright, Aniek Nouwen, Maren Mjelde, Sam Kerr and Mia Fishel remain sidelined through injuries, while Chelsea manager Emma Hayes will have an eye out for the Champions League game against Barcelona while selecting her XI for Wednesday's game.

As such, the likes of Ashley Lawrence, Sophie Ingle, Sjoeke Nusken and Aggie Beever-Jones could see themselves featuring from the onset against Villa.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Hampton; Lawrence, Carter, Buchanan, Charles; Ingle, Cuthbert; Beever-Jones, Nusken, Reiten; Ramirez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Evrard, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Charles, Buchanan, Fox, Bjorn Midfielders: Ingle, Nusken, Leupolz, Cuthbert, Cankovic, Akpan, Reiten, Rytting Kaneryd Forwards: Macario, James, Kirby, Hamano, Beever-Jones, Ramirez

Aston Villa Women team news

Villa boss Carla Ward will be without Lucy Parker, Daphne van Domselaar, Lucy Staniforth and Kirsty Hanson through injuries.

Sarah Mayling and Maz Pacheco will be pushing for recalls in the XI, while Rachel Daly should continue upfront.

Aston Villa Women possible XI: Leat; Maritz, Patten, Turner; Mayling, Nobbs, Dali, Pacheco; Leon, Salmon; Daly

Position Players Goalkeepers: Leat Defenders: Mayling, Patten, Corsie, Turner, Maritz, Pacheco Midfielders: Nobbs, Dali, Taylor Forwards: Lehmann, Daly, Gregory, Salmon, Mullett, Magill, Leon

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Chelsea Women and Aston Villa Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition November 4, 2023 Aston Villa 0-6 Chelsea WSL April 16, 2023 Aston Villa 0-1 Chelsea WSL April 2, 2023 Aston Villa 0-3 Chelsea WSL October 30, 2022 Chelsea 3-1 Aston Villa WSL March 13, 2022 Chelsea 1-0 Aston Villa WSL

