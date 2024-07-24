This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Abhinav Sharma

Chelsea vs Wrexham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch pre-season friendly

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Chelsea and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea begin their pre-season schedule in California on Wednesday night with a friendly against League One side Wrexham at Levi's Stadium as Enzo Maresca takes charge for his first game as Blues new manager.

The Italian signed a five-year contract at Stamford Bridge last month. And after recently steering Leicester to Premier League promotion, Mauricio Pochettino's successor will be determined to provide Blues fans a glimpse of what he has to offer in the job.

As for Wrexham, the newly promoted League One side have already squared off against a Premier League side in the United States as they earned a respectable 1-1 draw against Bournemouth. However, Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney saw their side pumped 5-0 by Chelsea when the teams met in a pre-season fixture last summer.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Chelsea vs Wrexham kick-off time

Date:Wednesday, July 24, 2024
Kick-off time:10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT
Venue:Levi's Stadium

The pre-season friendly match between Chelsea and Wrexham will be played at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, US.

It will kick off at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT on Wednesday, July 24, 2024 in the United States (US).

How to watch Chelsea vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game will be aired live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN Deportes. You can follow all the action on matchday via GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Chelsea will be missing Djordje Petrovic and Omari Kellyman due to injuries, while notable absences also include Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah, Romelu Lukaku, Cesare Casadei and David Datro Fofana.

However, fans can look forward to seeing a host of new signings in action, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, Renato Veiga and Tosin Adarabioyo all poised to make their Chelsea debuts.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; James, Disasi, Adarabioyo, Colwill; Dewsbury-Hall, Veiga; Madueke, Nkunku, Sterling; Guiu.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Arrizabalaga, Petrović, Sánchez, Słonina, Bettinelli, Bergström
Defenders:James, Chilwell, Cucurella, Gusto, Fofana, Colwill, Badiashile, Disasi, Chalobah, Sarr, Gilchrist, Adarabioyo, Wiley
Midfielders:Fernández, Palmer, Mudryk, Sterling, Caicedo, Gallagher, Madueke, Santos, Lavia, Casadei, Chukwuemeka, Ugochukwu, Dewsbury-Hall, Veiga
Forwards:Lukaku, Nkunku, Jackson, Guiu, Broja, Ângelo, Fofana, Washington, Moreira, Kellyman

Wrexham team news

Wrexham will be without the services of their star striker Paul Mullin at Levi's Stadium. The 29-year-old is recovering from a back surgery.

Left-back Jacob Mendy is sidelined after undergoing an operation to fix a torn Achilles tendon. On a brighter note, Anthony Forde has returned from his own injury and featured against Bournemouth, with no other players picking up any fresh injury issues.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Brunt, O'Connell, Cleworth; Bolton, Jones, Evans, Cannon, McClean; Dalby, Marriott.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Okonkwo, Howard, Burton, Hall
Defenders:Mendy, Revan, O'Connor, Cleworth, Brunt, O'Connell, Forde, Boyle, Barnett, James
Midfielders:McClean, Lee, Davies, Dobson, Bolton, Cannon, Jones, Evans, Ashfield
Forwards:Mullin, Palmer, Fletcher, Marriott, Dalby, Bickerstaff, Waters

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
20/07/23Chelsea 5-0 WrexhamClub Friendly

Useful links

