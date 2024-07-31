Chelsea vs Club America: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch pre-season friendly

How to watch the Club Friendlies match between Chelsea and CF America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will be aiming to finally kick-start their pre-season when they lock horns against Club America at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It's not been the best of starts to pre-season for Chelsea and new manager Enzo Maresca. The 44-year-old Italian head coach is yet to oversee a victory following a 2-2 stalemate with League One Wrexham and a disastrous 4-1 defeat to Celtic at the Notre Dame Stadium in Indiana.

Club America, already deep into their domestic season, will certainly pose a formidable challenge, with six points having been picked from four 2024 Liga MX Apertura games.

Chelsea vs CF America kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, July 31, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Chelsea vs CF America online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Chelsea team news

Despite Chelsea's starting XI requiring more playing time to adapt to Enzo Maresca's system, the head coach is expected to make several changes for this match. Key players like Tosin Adarabioyo, Malo Gusto, Lesley Ugochukwu and Raheem Sterling are poised to earn starting berths here.

Chelsea's squad is further depleted by the absence of players requiring post-tournament rest following their participation in Euro 2024 and Copa America, including Enzo Fernandez, Marc Cucurella and Conor Gallagher.

Injury concerns also play a role, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall sidelined with a minor issue, and both Djordje Petrovic and Omari Kellyman out injured. Trevoh Chalobah and Alfie Gilchrist have been left out of the squad due to potential transfer moves, with Gilchrist likely to depart on loan.

Chelsea possible XI: Sanchez; Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Colwill; Gusto, Ugochukwu, Veiga, George; Sterling, Angelo; Broja

CF America team news

America head coach Andre Jardine faces a crucial decision regarding whether to field his strongest Club America lineup or take the chance to rest some players.

If he chooses to go with his best squad, many of the players who started in the victory over Juarez are likely to feature again, although Rodrigo Aguirre is pushing for a spot after scoring as a substitute in the last match.

Club America possible XI: Malagon; Espinoza, Lichnovsky, Araujo, Calderon; R.Sanchez, Dos Santos; Dilrosun, Fidalgo, E.Sanchez; Martin

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 17/07/22 America 1-2 Chelsea Florida Cup

