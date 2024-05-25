Charlotte vs Philadelphia Union: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Charlotte FC and Philadelphia Union, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Philadelphia Union make the trip to the Bank of America Stadium to face Charlotte FC in Saturday's MLS contest in what will be a case of unstoppable force versus immovable object.

After getting back to winning ways against a weaker opponent in New England thanks to an early red card, the Union will have a tougher task ahead of them this Saturday against a defensively sound Charlotte side, who have gone four straight matches without conceding.

It wasn't a win for the hosts last time out, but they held the LA Galaxy's high-powered offence scoreless. Prior to that, they were riding high on a three-game winning streak.

Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Bank of America Stadium

How to watch Charlotte FC vs Philadelphia Union online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Charlotte FC and Philadelphia Union will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US, while viewers can tune into GOAL's Live Match Centre.

The highlights will be available to watch on the MLS' official YouTube Channel after the final whistle.

Team news & squads

Charlotte FC team news

Charlotte will be missing Brecht Dejaegere, who is currently suspended due to yellow card accumulation following his booking against Los Angeles Galaxy last time out.

Head coach Dean Smith will be unable to call upon the duo of Jere Uronen and Liel Abada, who are both recovering from thigh injuries.

Brandon Cambridge has been sidelined since suffering a severe ankle injury back in October and the American playmaker remains out of contention for the hosts.

Charlotte FC possible XI: Kahlina; Byrne, Malanda, Privett, Pedro; Bronico, Westwood, Diani; Smalls, Agyemang, Vargas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kahlina, Marks, Bingham, Odunze Defenders: Tuiloma, Malanda, Privett, Neeley, Pedro, Uronen, Diop, Forbes, Lindsey, Byrne, Scardina Midfielders: Petkovic, Westwood, Diani, Bender, Bornico, Dejaegere, Arfield Forwards: Berchimas, Smalls, Cambridge, Romero, Copetti, Vargas, Agyemang, Tavares

Philadelphia Union team news

Philadelphia's injury list includes the goalkeeping duo of Holden Trent (finger) and Andre Blake (knee), both of whom will play no part in Saturday's fixture.

Markus Anderson (ankle) and fellow midfielder Isaiah LeFlore (knee) both remain in the club's treatment room, while Jamaican defender Damion Lowe is out with a back issue.

Philadelphia Union possible XI: Semmle; Harriel, Elliott, Glesnes, Wagner; Bedoya, Martinez, Flach; Gazdag, Uhre, Carranza

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Cleveland, Bersano Defenders: Cascante, Väisänen, Ring, Biro, Gallagher, Kolmanič, Hedges, Hines-Ike, Jimenez, Hafferty Midfielders: Driussi, Rigoni, Pereira, Wolff, Valencia, Burton, Finlay, Wolff, Burton Forwards: Zardes, Rubio, Obrian, Fodrey

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/09/23 Charlotte FC 2-2 Philadelphia Union MLS 01/06/23 Philadelphia Union 1-0 Charlotte FC MLS 02/10/22 Charlotte FC 4-0 Philadelphia Union MLS 03/04/22 Philadelphia Union 2-0 Charlotte FC MLS

