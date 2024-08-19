How to watch Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers, including how to watch and team news.

The Boston Celtics are ready to host the Cleveland Cavaliers to open a high-voltage NBA battle on November 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT. Cleveland will try to make it seven games in a row that they win on the road.

The Celtics, who have an 11-2 record, have dominated Eastern Conference teams. They average 121.6 points each game and shoot 45.9% from the field, which is second within the NBA in scoring.

However, the Cavaliers still remain undefeated to an Eastern Conference team—they are 12-0 against them. They score 53.6 points for each game in the paint, which is fourth in the league. Evan Mobley scores 12.7 points each game in the paint, which is the most on the team.

The Cavaliers let teams shoot 45.9% from the field, which is the same number that Boston shoots. The Celtics allow 111.4 points per game, while Cleveland scores 123.7, which is 12.3 higher than what they give up.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics will meet the Cleveland Cavaliers in an electrifying NBA game on November 19, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date November 19, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Boston Celtics team news

Jayson Tatum is making 46.1% of his shots from the field and scoring 29.7 points for each game.

Derrick White stops an average of 1.14 shots per game.

Boston Celtics Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PG, Jrue Holiday Knee injury Day-to-Day PF, Kristaps Porzingis Foot injury Out

Cleveland Cavaliers team news

In the paint, Jarrett Allen averages 10.6 rebounds each game, 8.8 defensively and 1.9 offensively.

Darius Garland averages 30.1 minutes and averages 6.6 assists, but his 2.7 turnovers are concerning.

Cleveland Cavaliers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status SF, Emoni Bates Knee injury Out SG, Donovan Mitchell Rest Out

Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers head-to-head record

In the last five games between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Celtics have won four of those five games. The Celtics easily won three of those games, including a 120-95 win on May 8th, 2024, and a 113-98 victory on May 16, 2024.

The Cavaliers' only win was on the 10th of May 2024, when they beat the Celtics by a score of 118–94. Based on Boston's recent success, especially in games with a lot of points, they look like they will keep up their good offensive play, with Jayson Tatum guiding the way.

However, Cleveland will need their star players, like Evan Mobley, to contribute evenly if they want to compete with Boston's scoring power and avoid another blowout loss.

Date Results May 16, 2024 Celtics 113-98 Cavaliers May 14, 2024 Celtics 109-102 Cavaliers May 12, 2024 Celtics 106-93 Cavaliers May 10, 2024 Cavaliers 118-94 Celtics May 08, 2024 Celtics 120-95 Cavaliers

