How to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers, including how to watch and team news.

The Philadelphia 76ers head to Boston for a marquee Christmas Day showdown against the reigning NBA champions, the Boston Celtics.

After enduring a rocky start to the season, the Sixers have turned their fortunes around, climbing the standings with an impressive run of form. They've won seven of their last ten games, including a 111-106 victory over the Spurs on Monday night in Philadelphia.

Meanwhile, the Celtics boast the second-best record in the Eastern Conference at 22-7 as they prepare to defend their championship crown in the spring of 2025. Despite welcoming back Kristaps Porzingis from injury, Boston has hit a minor snag, dropping two of their last three games. Their latest stumble came in a 108-104 defeat to the Magic in Orlando on Monday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA game, plus plenty more.

Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers: Date and tip-off time

The Boston Celtics will square off against the Philadelphia 76ers in a highly-anticipated NBA clash on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, at 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date Wednesday, December 25, 2024 Tip-off Time 5:00 pm ET/2:00 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Philadelphia 76ers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers live on:

TV channel: ABC

Streaming service: Fubo

Boston Celtics team news & key players

In their recent loss to Orlando, the Celtics built a commanding 58-43 halftime lead but faltered in the second half. A disastrous third quarter saw them outscored 36-21, and despite a late push, they were unable to overturn a double-digit deficit in the fourth. Jaylen Brown led the charge for Boston, tallying 35 points in a losing effort.

On the injury's front, Jayson Tatum is currently day-to-day with illness.

Philadelphia 76ers team news & key players

Tyrese Maxey was the standout performer for the Sixers, delivering a stellar 32-point outing alongside 10 rebounds and eight assists to spearhead the win. Paul George contributed 19 points, helping Philadelphia secure their 10th victory of the campaign. Over the sixers side, KJ Martin, Andre Drummond, Joel Embiid, and Eric Gordon are all listed as day-to-day, while Jared McCain remains sidelined.

Head-to-Head record

Date Game Competition 13/10/24 Boston Celtics 139-89 Philadelphia 76ers NBA 22/07/24 Boston Celtics 98-103 Philadelphia 76ers LVSL 28/02/24 Boston Celtics 117-99 Philadelphia 76ers NBA 02/12/23 Boston Celtics 125-119 Philadelphia 76ers NBA 16/11/23 Philadelphia 76ers 107-117 Boston Celtics NBA

