How to watch today's Burnley vs Preston Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Burnley and Preston, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Burnley will aim to keep up their fine form when they play hosts to Preston in a Championship tie at Turf Moor on Saturday.

The Clarets picked up their third win in four games after Scott Parker's side defeated Plymouth Argyle 1-0 in the mid-week, while Preston also returned to winning having defeated Watford 3-0.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Burnley vs Preston online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Burnley and Preston will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Burnley vs Preston kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET Venue: Turf Moor

The Championship match between Sheffield United and Watford will be played at Bramall Lane in Burnley, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET on Saturday, October 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Burnley team news

Aaron Ramsey remains sidelined with an ACL injury, while forward Lyle Foster is a fitness doubt.

Having scored the winner in the mid-week, captain Josh Brownhill will continue to marshal the side from the middle. Meanwhile, Jay Rodriguez could deputise for Foster upfront.

Manuel Benson, Mike Tresor, Nathan Redmond, Hannes Delcroix, Hjalmar Ekdal and Jordan Beyer also occupy the club's infirmary.

Burnley possible XI: Trafford; Humphreys, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires; Cullen, Brownhill; Koleosho, Mejbri, Anthony; Rodriguez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trafford, Green, Hladky Defenders: Sambo, Worall, Esteve, Egan-Riley, Humphreys, Roberts, Egan, Pires, Dodgson Midfielders: Brownhill, Cullen, Mejbri, Laurent, Massengo Forwards: Sarmiento, Rodriguez, Anthony, Foster, Flemming, Koleosho, Hountondji, Agyei

Preston team news

As for the visitors, Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Patrick Bauer and Sam Greenwood are all unlikely to be available for selection due to their respective concerns.

Brad Potts is in line to slot in for Kesler-Hayden at right-back, while Ali McCann and Milutin Osmajic will continue to be involved in the XI going forward.

Preston possible XI: Woodman; Potts, Lindsay, Storey, Hughes; Whiteman, McCann, Thordarson, Frokjaer-Jensen, Brady; Osmajic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Woodman, Cornell, Pradic Defenders: Whatmough, Lindsay, Storey, Hughes, Mawenw, Best, Nelson Midfielders: Whiteman, McCann, Frokjaer-Jensen, Brady, Ledson, Stefan, Holmes, Taylor, Bowler, Potts Forwards: Keane, Riis, Evans, Stewart, Okkels, Osmajic, Rodriguez-Gentile

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Burnley and Preston across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 11, 2023 Burnley 3-0 Preston Championship September 13, 2022 Preston 1-1 Burnley Championship September 1, 2020 Preston 0-0 Burnley Club Friendlies July 23, 2018 Preston 2-3 Burnley Club Friendlies July 25, 2017 Preston 1-2 Burnley Club Friendlies

Useful links