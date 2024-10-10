How to watch today’s Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers, including how to watch and team news.

The Milwaukee Bucks are ready to meet the Los Angeles Lakers to start a thrilling NBA preseason battle on October 10, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT.

The Bucks have a 0-1 record, whereas the Lakers have a 0-2 record. Additionally, the Bucks have a slight edge in rebounds, with 46 boards for each game compared to 43.5 for the Lakers.

However, they've had trouble scoring, scoring just 87 points each game on average. The Lakers, on the other hand, have been better, hitting 110.5 points for each game.

The Lakers have 29.5 assists per game, while the Bucks only have 20. This shows how well they move the ball.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers: Date and tip-off time

The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Los Angeles Lakers in a highly anticipated NBA preseason game on October 10, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT, at Fiserv Forum, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date October 10, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Los Angeles Lakers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: FuboTV

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Liam Robbins handled defense with three blocks, defending the rim.

Damian Lillard provided four assists to help the offense move.

Andre Jackson Jr. led the team with seven rebounds, and Bobby Portis scored 16 points to spark the offense.

Milwaukee Bucks injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Gary Trent Jr. Elbow injury Day-to-Day SF, Khris Middleton Ankle injury Day-to-Day

Los Angeles Lakers team news

Jaxson Hayes created a difference on defense by blocking an average of 1.5 shots per game.

Austin Reaves drove the Lakers' offense with seven assists.

Rui Hachimura had seven rebounds and D'Angelo Russell led the team with 14 points.

Los Angeles Lakers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status F, Christian Wood Knee injury Out PF, Jarred Vanderbilt Foot injury Out

Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers head-to-head record

The Milwaukee Bucks and the Los Angeles Lakers have endured five close, high-scoring games against each other in a row. The Lakers have won three of those five games. The latest two games, in March 2024, were very close. The Lakers beat the Bucks 128–124 and 123–122. The Bucks did, however, beat them by a score of 108–97 in October of 2023 and 115–106 in February 2023. The fact that the Lakers can win close games shows that they can handle pressure. On the other hand, the Bucks' periodic dominance shows that they have the strength to win easily when their defense holds up. With this kind of background, fans can expect a tough game where both teams will try to beat each other.

Date Results Mar 27, 2024 Lakers 128-124 Bucks Mar 09, 2024 Lakers 123-122 Bucks Oct 16, 2023 Bucks 108-97 Lakers Feb 10, 2023 Bucks 115-106 Lakers Dec 03, 2022 Lakers 133-129 Bucks

